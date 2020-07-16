Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006



~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~



This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, huge open kitchen with island, quartz countertops, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinets, hard wood floors, recessed lighting, (2) gas fireplaces, fully fenced yard and a large 2 car garage. Located minutes away from Nike, Intel, Columbia, Hwy 26 and Tanasbourne.



The home has central heating and air conditioning, lots of natural day light and custom woodwork throughout.



This home is pet friendly! $35 per month per pet rent.



Sorry, No smoking in this beautiful home!



Qualification: Offered on a 12 month lease for $2,995, Security deposit is $3,000 (Payment plan available for security deposit O.A.C), $50 application fee for each individual over the age of 18, $8,985 minimum required gross income, All individuals over the age of 18 must apply.



The home is currently occupied until 4/30/2020. Showings will be held by appointment and on weekends only. Please do not interrupt the current residents residing in this home.



We are offering FaceTime and other video showing options while dealing with Covid - 19.



Please call Ashton Tenly at (503) 693-0185 to see inside of this beautiful home!



(RLNE5663690)