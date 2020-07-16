All apartments in Washington County
Washington County, OR
14535 NW Weible Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

14535 NW Weible Way

14535 Northwest Weible Way · (503) 693-0185 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR 97006
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 14535 NW Weible Way · Avail. now

$2,995

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006

~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~

This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, huge open kitchen with island, quartz countertops, gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, custom built in cabinets, hard wood floors, recessed lighting, (2) gas fireplaces, fully fenced yard and a large 2 car garage. Located minutes away from Nike, Intel, Columbia, Hwy 26 and Tanasbourne.

The home has central heating and air conditioning, lots of natural day light and custom woodwork throughout.

This home is pet friendly! $35 per month per pet rent.

Sorry, No smoking in this beautiful home!

Qualification: Offered on a 12 month lease for $2,995, Security deposit is $3,000 (Payment plan available for security deposit O.A.C), $50 application fee for each individual over the age of 18, $8,985 minimum required gross income, All individuals over the age of 18 must apply.

The home is currently occupied until 4/30/2020. Showings will be held by appointment and on weekends only. Please do not interrupt the current residents residing in this home.

We are offering FaceTime and other video showing options while dealing with Covid - 19.

Please call Ashton Tenly at (503) 693-0185 to see inside of this beautiful home!

(RLNE5663690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14535 NW Weible Way have any available units?
14535 NW Weible Way has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14535 NW Weible Way have?
Some of 14535 NW Weible Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14535 NW Weible Way currently offering any rent specials?
14535 NW Weible Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14535 NW Weible Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14535 NW Weible Way is pet friendly.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way offer parking?
Yes, 14535 NW Weible Way offers parking.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14535 NW Weible Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way have a pool?
No, 14535 NW Weible Way does not have a pool.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way have accessible units?
No, 14535 NW Weible Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14535 NW Weible Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14535 NW Weible Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14535 NW Weible Way has units with air conditioning.
