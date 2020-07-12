/
/
/
sherwood tualatin north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
296 Apartments for rent in Sherwood - Tualatin North, Sherwood, OR
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,325
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
16718 South West Gleneagle Drive
16718 SW Gleneagle Dr, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
970 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bed 2 bath apartment in Sherwood. 970 sq feet, new laminate hardwoods throughout the living room. Updated bathroom and new tub surround. Water/Sewer/Trash included in the rent.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302
20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit Approximate Sq.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202
22860 Southwest Forest Creek Drive, Sherwood, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
3 Bedrooms
Ask
22860 SW Forest Creek Dr. Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom condo. Free water, sewer and garbage! - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Sherwood for rent. Come take a tour of this beautiful property with amazing hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Sherwood - Tualatin North
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 15 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
2 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Gravens Grove
13020 Southwest Dickson Street, King City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
16019 Southwest Hawk Court
16019 Southwest Hawk Court, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1602 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Sherwood! Beautifully updated home on quiet cul-de-sac with new wood flooring, carpet, interior and exterior paint, stainless steel appliances and more.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9272 Southwest Martha Street
9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1226 sqft
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available! www.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
1 of 17
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
8720 SW Tualatin Rd., Unit 113
8720 Southwest Tualatin Road, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1022 sqft
2 Bed/2 Bath Tualatin Greens Condo - DESCRIPTION: This 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom condo has so many great features! The unit itself is spacious at 1,022 square feet not including the great covered balcony overlooking the pool and hot tub.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood - Tualatin North
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,213
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAKing City, ORBull Mountain, ORNewberg, ORCanby, OROak Grove, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, OR