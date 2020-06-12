/
3 bedroom apartments
125 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tualatin, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
22 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,684
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tualatin
1 Unit Available
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR.
5080 Southwest Greenwood Circle, Tualatin, OR
5080 SW GREENWOOD CIR. Available 06/19/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Located in the Bridgeport Fox Hill Neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
8560 SW MODOC CT
8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1473 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089 Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
10125 SW 102nd Ct
10125 Southwest 102nd Court, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2104 sqft
3 bedroom home in fantastic Tualatin neighborhood. Long driveway and natural, low maintenance landscaping lead to this wonderfully maintained 1-level ranch in a highly desirable neighborhood.
1 of 27
Last updated May 2 at 11:50am
Sherwood - Tualatin South
1 Unit Available
6763 SW Montauk Circle
6763 Montauk Cir, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1100 sqft
Brand New Remodel in Attractive Piper's Run Community - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath - DESCRIPTION: This beautifully renovated home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
18 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Tualatin
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
3 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1247 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:40pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1195 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,083
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Murray Hill
28 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1107 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
11 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
8 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,714
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Wilsonville
16 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,973
1396 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
7 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1241 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Murray Hill
25 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1154 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
