7173 SW SAGERT ST #107

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Updated townhouse in convenient Tualatin neighborhood. Featuring laminate hardwood floors and crown moldings. Living room/dining room combo that opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar, wooded deck off the dining room, guest bath/utility room combo with full size washer & dryer in place. Located upstairs are two master suites with private bathrooms. Attached one car garage with work bench/extra storage. Use of the community clubhouse with a workout facility and pool. Water/sewer/trash/basic cable included with rent. Easy access to I-5, I-205, Bridgeport Village, local shopping and restaurants. B-BAHS01



County: Washington



Lease Terms: 12 month



Heat: Electric



Utilities Paid By Tenants: Electric



Utilities Included In Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable



Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



Amenities: Balcony, Garage door opener, community pool , clubhouse & workout facility



Garage: 1 Car Garage



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a small dog with owner approval, additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter, pet screening and $35 a month pet rent.



Directions: From I-5 S Tualatin/Sherwood exit, East onto Nyberg-becomes 65th Ave, Right on Sagert. Right into Orchard Hill Condos. Continue on the main road to address on left near end of complex.



Schools:

Elementary: Bridgeport

Middle: Twality

High: Tualatin



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles. (No RV, boat or trailer)



Special Terms: No smoking on the premises.

Proof of renters insurance required prior to move in and with each renewal. Tenant must abide by HOA Rules and Regulations.



