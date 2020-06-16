7173 SW SAGERT ST #107

Amenities
Updated townhouse in convenient Tualatin neighborhood. Featuring laminate hardwood floors and crown moldings. Living room/dining room combo that opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar, wooded deck off the dining room, guest bath/utility room combo with full size washer & dryer in place. Located upstairs are two master suites with private bathrooms. Attached one car garage with work bench/extra storage. Use of the community clubhouse with a workout facility and pool. Water/sewer/trash/basic cable included with rent. Easy access to I-5, I-205, Bridgeport Village, local shopping and restaurants. B-BAHS01
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 month
Heat: Electric
Utilities Paid By Tenants: Electric
Utilities Included In Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
Amenities: Balcony, Garage door opener, community pool , clubhouse & workout facility
Garage: 1 Car Garage
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a small dog with owner approval, additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter, pet screening and $35 a month pet rent.
Directions: From I-5 S Tualatin/Sherwood exit, East onto Nyberg-becomes 65th Ave, Right on Sagert. Right into Orchard Hill Condos. Continue on the main road to address on left near end of complex.
Schools:
Elementary: Bridgeport
Middle: Twality
High: Tualatin
Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles. (No RV, boat or trailer)
Special Terms: No smoking on the premises.
Proof of renters insurance required prior to move in and with each renewal. Tenant must abide by HOA Rules and Regulations.
