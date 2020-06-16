All apartments in Tualatin
7173 SW SAGERT ST #107
7173 SW SAGERT ST #107

7173 Southwest Sagert Street · No Longer Available
Location

7173 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Tualatin Condo with Pool, Clubhouse and Easy Freeway Access - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/b0db347076

Updated townhouse in convenient Tualatin neighborhood. Featuring laminate hardwood floors and crown moldings. Living room/dining room combo that opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar, wooded deck off the dining room, guest bath/utility room combo with full size washer & dryer in place. Located upstairs are two master suites with private bathrooms. Attached one car garage with work bench/extra storage. Use of the community clubhouse with a workout facility and pool. Water/sewer/trash/basic cable included with rent. Easy access to I-5, I-205, Bridgeport Village, local shopping and restaurants. B-BAHS01

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 month

Heat: Electric

Utilities Paid By Tenants: Electric

Utilities Included In Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash, Basic Cable

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Amenities: Balcony, Garage door opener, community pool , clubhouse & workout facility

Garage: 1 Car Garage

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a small dog with owner approval, additional deposit, proof of spay/neuter, pet screening and $35 a month pet rent.

Directions: From I-5 S Tualatin/Sherwood exit, East onto Nyberg-becomes 65th Ave, Right on Sagert. Right into Orchard Hill Condos. Continue on the main road to address on left near end of complex.

Schools:
Elementary: Bridgeport
Middle: Twality
High: Tualatin

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles. (No RV, boat or trailer)

Special Terms: No smoking on the premises.
Proof of renters insurance required prior to move in and with each renewal. Tenant must abide by HOA Rules and Regulations.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3272473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
