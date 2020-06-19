All apartments in Tigard
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane

8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane · (971) 352-5922
Location

8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8471 SW Bonaventure Lane · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1627 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings. The spacious kitchen and family room open to the fenced in backyard with a water feature, trees and a large deck. The master bedroom with master bathroom, 2 bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Minutes to great schools & park.

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities: Paid by tenant
Air Conditioning

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Schools:
Grade: Durham Elementary
Middle: Twality
High: Tigard

If you are interested in this property or have additional questions for Atlas Management, please contact Heather at 503-902-1877 or Denise at 971-352-5922

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

