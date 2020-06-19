Amenities
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings. The spacious kitchen and family room open to the fenced in backyard with a water feature, trees and a large deck. The master bedroom with master bathroom, 2 bedrooms and laundry room are located upstairs. Minutes to great schools & park.
Lease Term: 12 Months
Utilities: Paid by tenant
Air Conditioning
Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Schools:
Grade: Durham Elementary
Middle: Twality
High: Tigard
If you are interested in this property or have additional questions for Atlas Management, please contact Heather at 503-902-1877 or Denise at 971-352-5922
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4109748)