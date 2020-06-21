17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b



Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community. The River Terrace Community has a park and community center with pool and fitness center. This home features a welcoming front porch which opens to a spacious entry. There are wood floors on the main level. The great room with gas fireplace and dining area opens to a gourmet kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, and island. The half bath is located on the main level. The master bedroom with vaulted ceilings is located on the upper level. The master includes a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with large soaking tub, two sinks, separate shower, tile counter, and floor. The additional 3 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry with washer/dryer are located nearby. There is a two car rear entry garage, side patio with a small yard, central air conditioning. B-MAKA01



TERMS: 12-month lease.



COUNTY: Washington



PET POLICY: Prefer none but 1 Dog up to 30 lbs possible with owner approval, additional security deposit, $35 pet rent, and pet screening.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Charcoal BBQs & wood burning fire pits are not permitted. Gas and electric BBQs are allowed. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout the tenancy.



HOA INFORMATION: River Terrace-Polygon



Year Built: 2017



Heat: Gas

Air Conditioning: Central



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Tigard Water/Sewer, Trash

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener)

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer)



SCHOOLS: Tigard School District

Grade School: Mary Woodward

Middle School: Fowler

High School: Tigard



DIRECTIONS: From 99W, right on Beef Bend Rd, right on Roy Rogers, left on Jean Louise to home



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3841938)