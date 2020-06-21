All apartments in Tigard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.

17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17201 Southwest Jean Louise Road, Tigard, OR 97140

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1998 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Lovely Newer 4 Bedroom Home Located in the River Terrace Community - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/c654d0708b

Newer Two Level Spacious Home located in a nice community. The River Terrace Community has a park and community center with pool and fitness center. This home features a welcoming front porch which opens to a spacious entry. There are wood floors on the main level. The great room with gas fireplace and dining area opens to a gourmet kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has stainless appliances, gas cooking, granite counters, and island. The half bath is located on the main level. The master bedroom with vaulted ceilings is located on the upper level. The master includes a spacious walk-in closet and a master bath with large soaking tub, two sinks, separate shower, tile counter, and floor. The additional 3 bedrooms, full bath, and laundry with washer/dryer are located nearby. There is a two car rear entry garage, side patio with a small yard, central air conditioning. B-MAKA01

TERMS: 12-month lease.

COUNTY: Washington

PET POLICY: Prefer none but 1 Dog up to 30 lbs possible with owner approval, additional security deposit, $35 pet rent, and pet screening.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required to abide by HOA rules and regulations. Charcoal BBQs & wood burning fire pits are not permitted. Gas and electric BBQs are allowed. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout the tenancy.

HOA INFORMATION: River Terrace-Polygon

Year Built: 2017

Heat: Gas
Air Conditioning: Central

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Tigard Water/Sewer, Trash
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, Gas range, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener)
Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer)

SCHOOLS: Tigard School District
Grade School: Mary Woodward
Middle School: Fowler
High School: Tigard

DIRECTIONS: From 99W, right on Beef Bend Rd, right on Roy Rogers, left on Jean Louise to home

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3841938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have any available units?
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have?
Some of 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. currently offering any rent specials?
17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. pet-friendly?
No, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. offer parking?
Yes, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. does offer parking.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have a pool?
Yes, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. has a pool.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have accessible units?
No, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17201 SW JEAN LOUISE RD. has units with air conditioning.
