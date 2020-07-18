16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.5 BTH Great Location & A+Schools! - ***More Photos Coming Soon!***



* This home is in a SPECTACULAR location!

* 2018 built, Gorgeous open floor plan!

* Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating bar w/stainless appliances!

* Door off the side of the kitchen takes you on a small balcony that has stairs leading down to the backyard

* This home has gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level and soft carpet in the basement level and 2nd level

* Tons of natural light!

* High Ceilings throughout the home

* Big master suite w/ dual vanity sinks and walk-in closet!

* Spacious bedrooms with room for all!

* Office tech niche great for working at home or reading nook!

* Basement level is large great for entertaining room, playroom, etc.

* Basement has sliding door that takes you to the backyard

* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer-dryer upstairs.

* Central AC/Heating

* Large fenced backyard, large concrete slab patio spectacular for entertaining

* 2 Car Garage

* Close to Intel and Nike Campus

* Great location for shopping & restaurants!

* Amazing Neighborhood.



Schools:

(tenants to confirm schools)



** No Pets Allowed**

** No Smoking Allowed**



**This is a new construction townhome and may show the incorrect location in map view.

Here is the correct location link:

https://goo.gl/maps/1SMoB6PqAWDAA7gB7



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* Application links for interested parties

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



(RLNE5894165)