All apartments in Tigard
Find more places like 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tigard, OR
/
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007

16668 Southwest Snowdale Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tigard
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR 97007

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.5 BTH Great Location & A+Schools! - ***More Photos Coming Soon!***

* This home is in a SPECTACULAR location!
* 2018 built, Gorgeous open floor plan!
* Fabulous modern kitchen island/eating bar w/stainless appliances!
* Door off the side of the kitchen takes you on a small balcony that has stairs leading down to the backyard
* This home has gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level and soft carpet in the basement level and 2nd level
* Tons of natural light!
* High Ceilings throughout the home
* Big master suite w/ dual vanity sinks and walk-in closet!
* Spacious bedrooms with room for all!
* Office tech niche great for working at home or reading nook!
* Basement level is large great for entertaining room, playroom, etc.
* Basement has sliding door that takes you to the backyard
* Includes laundry room w/full-size washer-dryer upstairs.
* Central AC/Heating
* Large fenced backyard, large concrete slab patio spectacular for entertaining
* 2 Car Garage
* Close to Intel and Nike Campus
* Great location for shopping & restaurants!
* Amazing Neighborhood.

Schools:
(tenants to confirm schools)

** No Pets Allowed**
** No Smoking Allowed**

**This is a new construction townhome and may show the incorrect location in map view.
Here is the correct location link:
https://goo.gl/maps/1SMoB6PqAWDAA7gB7

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* Application links for interested parties
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

(RLNE5894165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have any available units?
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tigard, OR.
What amenities does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have?
Some of 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 currently offering any rent specials?
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 pet-friendly?
No, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 offer parking?
Yes, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 offers parking.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have a pool?
No, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 does not have a pool.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have accessible units?
No, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 does not have accessible units.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln
Tigard, OR 97224
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd
Tigard, OR 97224
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road
Tigard, OR 97224
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy
Tigard, OR 97224
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue
Tigard, OR 97223
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave
Tigard, OR 97223
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street
Tigard, OR 97223

Similar Pages

Tigard 1 BedroomsTigard 2 Bedrooms
Tigard Dog Friendly ApartmentsTigard Pet Friendly Places
Tigard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WA
Sherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tigard Neighborhood Area 3
Tigard Neighborhood Area 7

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University