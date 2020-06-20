Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced. Home comes with all stainless steel kitchen appliances. Kitchen, dining room, & living room feature laminate flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Washer & dryer hook ups, underground irrigation, basic yard care included, two car garage, Space for RV.

Note: furniture does not come with the unit!



**Unit is currently occupied - please do not disturb current tenant(s)!**

**This unit does not accept co-signers - Applicants must meet all screening criteria**



UTILITIES: TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL

HEAT SOURCE:

PETS: FIRM NO!

LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR

APPROXIMATE AVAILABILITY: JULY 1st 2020

Security Deposit: $1495.00



Move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required.

Once unit is deemed ready, tenant must start paying rent within 7 days.



RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT

PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.



Email lorir@bell-realty.com any questions or to schedule a viewing

Office is located at 630 River Rd. ~ Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm

apply any time via the website at www.bell-realty.com



