Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
587 S 42nd ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

587 S 42nd ST

587 South 42nd Street · (541) 688-2060 ext. 127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR 97478
East Main

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 587 S 42nd ST · Avail. Jul 1

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced. Home comes with all stainless steel kitchen appliances. Kitchen, dining room, & living room feature laminate flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Washer & dryer hook ups, underground irrigation, basic yard care included, two car garage, Space for RV.
Note: furniture does not come with the unit!

**Unit is currently occupied - please do not disturb current tenant(s)!**
**This unit does not accept co-signers - Applicants must meet all screening criteria**

UTILITIES: TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL
HEAT SOURCE:
PETS: FIRM NO!
LEASE TERM: 1 YEAR
APPROXIMATE AVAILABILITY: JULY 1st 2020
Security Deposit: $1495.00

Move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required.
Once unit is deemed ready, tenant must start paying rent within 7 days.

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT
PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.

Email lorir@bell-realty.com any questions or to schedule a viewing
Office is located at 630 River Rd. ~ Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm
apply any time via the website at www.bell-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4479854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 S 42nd ST have any available units?
587 S 42nd ST has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 587 S 42nd ST have?
Some of 587 S 42nd ST's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 S 42nd ST currently offering any rent specials?
587 S 42nd ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 S 42nd ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 S 42nd ST is pet friendly.
Does 587 S 42nd ST offer parking?
Yes, 587 S 42nd ST does offer parking.
Does 587 S 42nd ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 S 42nd ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 S 42nd ST have a pool?
No, 587 S 42nd ST does not have a pool.
Does 587 S 42nd ST have accessible units?
No, 587 S 42nd ST does not have accessible units.
Does 587 S 42nd ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 587 S 42nd ST has units with dishwashers.
