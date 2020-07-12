/
mohawk boulevard
98 Apartments for rent in Mohawk Boulevard, Springfield, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Mohawk Boulevard
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
680 sqft
Lots of space to lounge next to the pool Welcome to Northwood. These adorable apartments offer a great living space with a light and bright kitchen and open floor plan.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
506 North 8th Street
506 8th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
506 North 8th Street Available 08/07/20 Springfield Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Springfield near the Springfield Library, Shops, Island Park, and more! Pets accepted upon approval with an additional refundable $500 deposit (per pet) and an
Results within 5 miles of Mohawk Boulevard
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
37 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com Applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5782 Obsidian Avenue
5782 Obsidian Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Lovely home near park with walk in closets, large double garage, hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Riverview St
1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.