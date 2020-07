Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub carpet range smoke-free units Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible online portal smoke-free community

Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes. Designed with you in mind, our apartments offer equipped kitchens with granite countertops and breakfast bar, an in-home washer and dryer, as well as private patios and balconies. Our community amenities include a shimmering pool, walkways and convenient access to parks, a playground, and assigned parking. Schedule your personal tour at Chalet Apartments today!