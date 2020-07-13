59 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mid-Springfield
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Gateway
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
Gateway
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
South Springfield
5782 Obsidian Avenue
5782 Obsidian Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Lovely home near park with walk in closets, large double garage, hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
East Main
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com Applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Thurston
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mid-Springfield
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.

1 of 30

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
West Main
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Main
4830 Elderberry Loop
4830 Elderberry Loop, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Available Now! Thurston area Duplex!!! - ***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply*** This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Springfield
4548 Glacier St.
4548 Glacier Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1765 sqft
4548 Glacier St. Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Home. - Beautiful Home in very desirable area.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
47 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Eugene
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Harlow
1699 Kings North Street Eugene OR 97401
1699 Kings North Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1492 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet Area - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Come and enjoy this North Eugene home. This home features updated modern finishing throughout.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
11 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
5 Units Available
Cal Young
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Goodpasture Island
1014 N Pond Road
1014 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
84 North Jefferson #1
84 N Jefferson St, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents held steady over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Springfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

