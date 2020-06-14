Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

44 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with garage

Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mid-Springfield
14 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:35am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
939 N 65th Place
939 65th Pl, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2044 sqft
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
684 Oakdale Ave.
684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
680 N Clover Leaf Loop Available 06/22/20 Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
West Main
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Northeast Eugene
74 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2700 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
1932 Lemming Ave
1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
1932 Lemming Ave Available 06/15/20 Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1065 N Pond Road
1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
1374 W 4th
1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2788 sqft
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
946 Ascot Drive
946 Ascot Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1760 sqft
946 Ascot Drive Available 08/10/20 Harlow Road Neighborhood - This mid century ranch home is located on a large corner lot with a fenced back yard and rv parking.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodpasture Island
1 Unit Available
1016 Colony Pond Drive
1016 Colony Pond Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1125 sqft
1016 Colony Pond Drive Available 09/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Close to Shopping and parks.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard.Pets? - This beautiful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
1345 E 43rd Ave
1345 E 43rd Ave, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1306 sqft
Great 3 bedroom/ 1.5 Town Home off of Amazon Drive- in a Great Location! - This 3bedroom/1.5 bathroom duplex offers good sized bedrooms, a garage, and a large carpeted front room with a gas fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances. Window covering, lots of storage, built in cabinetry, laminate, carpet and vinyl floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2752 Chad Drive
2752 Chad Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1300 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2bath Home with solid surface flooring - Beautiful and well maintained 3 bedroom/2 bath with attached 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. This home offers solid surface flooring throughout, a gas fireplace, and nice covered deck.
City Guide for Springfield, OR

Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Springfield, OR

Springfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

