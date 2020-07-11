Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
Contact for Availability
Gateway
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
East Main
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mid-Springfield
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
49 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
7 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Hill
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
38 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
12 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
University
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South University
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Amazon
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Crest Drive
3374 Olive
3374 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3374 Olive Available 09/07/20 Ready to Relax - Come home to this wooded retreat in the South Hills with 2 bedrooms and a loft which can be used for office space or a den, wood burning fireplace, central electric heat and wood floors in the kitchen

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
752 CLark St
752 Clark Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1571 sqft
752 CLark St Available 08/01/20 FAB, FRESH, FURNISHED HOME! - Property Address 752 Clark St. | Eugene, OR 97402 Available: 2/01/2019 Offered By Granite Properties – cturk@granitepm.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Eugene
505 East 31st
505 East 31st Avenue, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
1366 sqft
505 East 31st Available 08/12/20 South Eugene Bungalow - This cozy south hills area home offers all the charm of the era with plenty of space bringing 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. The fifth bedroom has its own private space with bathroom.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West University
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
West University
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
West University
1777 Mill Street - 2
1777 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1531 sqft
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious four-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Friendly
2418 Portland St
2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 *** For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Jefferson Westside
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents held steady over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Springfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

