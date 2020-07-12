/
/
/
east main
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
76 Apartments for rent in East Main, Springfield, OR
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com Applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 3
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
5366 D Street
5366 D Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
950 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4830 Elderberry Loop
4830 Elderberry Loop, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
950 sqft
Available Now! Thurston area Duplex!!! - ***Call Trusted Property Service at 541-900-5656 and visit us at TrustedPropertyService.com to apply*** This half of a duplex has a wonderful back yard, large rooms, and a great living space.
Results within 1 mile of East Main
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
5782 Obsidian Avenue
5782 Obsidian Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1112 sqft
Lovely home near park with walk in closets, large double garage, hook ups. Self showing - register with www.rently.com applications available at www.arponline.net This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
311 37th Street
311 37th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1116 sqft
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4548 Glacier St.
4548 Glacier Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1765 sqft
4548 Glacier St. Available 07/31/20 Beautiful Home. - Beautiful Home in very desirable area.
Results within 5 miles of East Main
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
680 sqft
Lots of space to lounge next to the pool Welcome to Northwood. These adorable apartments offer a great living space with a light and bright kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
7147 B Street
7147 B Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom,1 bath home duplex conveniently located nearby to Main Street and close to busline and Thurston school. This home features a beautifully updated kitchen that includes a double sink with disposal, soft close drawers, and cabinets.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.
1 of 30
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1132 'C' St.
1132 C Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Springfield! - This is a cute 3bed 1bath house with a single car garage! Fresh interior paint throughout, new windows, new front door and laminate floors! Brand new bathroom and plumbing! New dishwasher! Light
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
506 North 8th Street
506 8th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
506 North 8th Street Available 08/07/20 Springfield Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Springfield near the Springfield Library, Shops, Island Park, and more! Pets accepted upon approval with an additional refundable $500 deposit (per pet) and an
Results within 10 miles of East Main
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
37 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.