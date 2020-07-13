All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like
Jenna Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
Jenna Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Jenna Village

Open Now until 6pm
4885 Aster St · (541) 204-4935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
East Main
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR 97478
East Main

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jenna Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
accepts section 8
alarm system
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you. Nestled in the Thurston area surrounded by trees and the Thurston hills, these beautiful homes feature open spacious floor plan with full size washers and dryers. All our homes have two large bedrooms and one and a half baths, air conditioning, built in breakfast bar, under the stairs closet, private fenced yard, oversized windows and so much more. Our town home community offers you a 24-hour fitness center, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse, an enclosed playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, an entertaining room with plasma TV, a cafe room with a patio and barbecue area to reserve for parties, we are also pet friendly. So come take a tour at Jenna village and see why you will love calling Jenna village your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $400-$800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Parking Details: Reserved Carport/Parking Space. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Some units have small storage sheds in backyard

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Jenna Village have any available units?
Jenna Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Jenna Village have?
Some of Jenna Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jenna Village currently offering any rent specials?
Jenna Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jenna Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Jenna Village is pet friendly.
Does Jenna Village offer parking?
Yes, Jenna Village offers parking.
Does Jenna Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Jenna Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Jenna Village have a pool?
No, Jenna Village does not have a pool.
Does Jenna Village have accessible units?
No, Jenna Village does not have accessible units.
Does Jenna Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jenna Village has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St
Springfield, OR 97477
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue
Springfield, OR 97477
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive
Springfield, OR 97477
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave
Springfield, OR 97477

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with PoolSpringfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, ORSutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid SpringfieldMohawk BoulevardEast MainWest Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon