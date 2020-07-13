Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill internet access tennis court accepts section 8 alarm system business center carport coffee bar e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you. Nestled in the Thurston area surrounded by trees and the Thurston hills, these beautiful homes feature open spacious floor plan with full size washers and dryers. All our homes have two large bedrooms and one and a half baths, air conditioning, built in breakfast bar, under the stairs closet, private fenced yard, oversized windows and so much more. Our town home community offers you a 24-hour fitness center, free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse, an enclosed playground, basketball courts, tennis courts, an entertaining room with plasma TV, a cafe room with a patio and barbecue area to reserve for parties, we are also pet friendly. So come take a tour at Jenna village and see why you will love calling Jenna village your new home.