Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 car wash area courtyard guest parking package receiving smoke-free community

Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery. This cozy community in Hayden Bridge, is just moments away from restaurants, convenient shopping outlets and diverse entertainment. Near Interstate 5 and highway 126, you are just minutes away from Downtown Eugene, Oregon. Open the front door of your new home at Sequoia Apartments, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to see a roomy one bedroom apartment home, just waiting for your personal touch. Call today to find out more about your new home.