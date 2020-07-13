Amenities
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery. This cozy community in Hayden Bridge, is just moments away from restaurants, convenient shopping outlets and diverse entertainment. Near Interstate 5 and highway 126, you are just minutes away from Downtown Eugene, Oregon. Open the front door of your new home at Sequoia Apartments, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to see a roomy one bedroom apartment home, just waiting for your personal touch. Call today to find out more about your new home.