Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Sequoia Apartments

460 Lindale Drive · (541) 204-4539
Location

460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 065 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,099

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sequoia Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
parking
on-site laundry
accepts section 8
car wash area
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
smoke-free community
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery. This cozy community in Hayden Bridge, is just moments away from restaurants, convenient shopping outlets and diverse entertainment. Near Interstate 5 and highway 126, you are just minutes away from Downtown Eugene, Oregon. Open the front door of your new home at Sequoia Apartments, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to see a roomy one bedroom apartment home, just waiting for your personal touch. Call today to find out more about your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required. Flat rate for water, sewer, and garbage, determined by floor plans.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $400
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $400
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sequoia Apartments have any available units?
Sequoia Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Sequoia Apartments have?
Some of Sequoia Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sequoia Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sequoia Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sequoia Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sequoia Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sequoia Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sequoia Apartments offers parking.
Does Sequoia Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Sequoia Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Sequoia Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Sequoia Apartments has a pool.
Does Sequoia Apartments have accessible units?
No, Sequoia Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Sequoia Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sequoia Apartments has units with dishwashers.
