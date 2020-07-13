Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with pool

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
2 Units Available
Gateway
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Gateway
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
2 Units Available
Q Street
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
680 sqft
Lots of space to lounge next to the pool Welcome to Northwood. These adorable apartments offer a great living space with a light and bright kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
3 Units Available
Mohawk Boulevard
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
47 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
31 Units Available
Northeast Eugene
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Goodpasture Island
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Harlow
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Cal Young
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Friendly
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Cal Young
2216 Ridgeway Dr
2216 Ridgeway Drive, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1652 sqft
Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Whiteaker
985 Lewis Avenue #9
985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests.
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
River Road
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
2 Units Available
River Road
Riviera Village
130 River Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Riviera Village is a charming apartment complex located on a park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Jefferson Westside
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
2 Units Available
Bethel
Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,106
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Heron Meadows offers a relaxed backdrop for the way you live. From home, take a refreshing dip in the pool, enjoy an invigorating workout in the fitness center, or walk your furry companion across the street to Candlelight dog park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
2 Units Available
Churchill
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Bailey Hill Road in Eugene, Bailey Hill Meadows Apartments offers renters access to a variety of attractions in the surrounding area. Make a visit to view the available floor plans.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Bethel
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
843 sqft
At The Crossings Apartments in Eugene, Oregon, you’ll love our spacious designs, relaxed atmosphere, and our commitment to you.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Churchill
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
852 sqft
You’ll love living at Woodland Creek Apartments. Property features include large grassy areas, TWO playgrounds, sports court, TWO swimming pools, ample parking, laundry facilities and nearby elementary, junior high and high schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
1 Unit Available
Bethel
Fairfield Village Apartments
1071 Fairfield Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$875
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Living with a Swimming Pool! Fairfield Village is a wonderful apartment community that offers plenty of open space to run and play and a large pool for lounging in the summer sun.

1 of 8

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Churchill
2255 Blackburn Street
2255 Blackburn Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Great Churchill home - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Bethel
3705 Riviera
3705 Riviera, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2054 sqft
Large West Eugene House! - Please contact us at rentals@Fullhouserentals.com Well cared for home with built in sound system in the living room, family/great room, dining area, master bedroom and front porch. Wired for speakers on patio.

July 2020 Springfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Springfield Rent Report. Springfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Springfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Springfield rents held steady over the past month

Springfield rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Springfield stand at $749 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Springfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Springfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,053; of the 10 largest cities in Oregon that we have data for, Hillsboro, Salem, and Portland, where two-bedrooms go for $2,053, $1,068, and $1,321, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.6%, -1.4%, and -0.4%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Corvallis have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Springfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Springfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Springfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Springfield's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Springfield's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Springfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Springfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

