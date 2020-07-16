311 37th Street

Amenities

Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer. Loads of charm with new laminate flooring, freshly painted interior and exterior, three bedrooms (one on main floor two upstairs), two full bathrooms (one on main floor and one upstairs), inviting living room, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area with *washer/dryer provided and dining room that opens to a generous patio surrounded with a spacious back yard, partially fenced, two storage sheds, covered carport and huge RV parking. A Convenient location to Pride Park, Tyson Park, Papa's Pizza, Taco Bell and many other spectacular businesses. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. This home is a no smoking and pet friendly property. Tenant is responsible for changing furnace filter and all yard care.



Rental Criteria Code- BI**

Area- Springfield

Type- House

Pet- Small pet considered with references, $300 deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Lease Term- 5/31/2021



*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*



** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



