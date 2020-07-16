All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

311 37th Street

311 37th Street · (541) 683-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 37th Street, Springfield, OR 97478
Mid-Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 311 37th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home With Large Back Yard - This cute two story home has a lot to offer. Loads of charm with new laminate flooring, freshly painted interior and exterior, three bedrooms (one on main floor two upstairs), two full bathrooms (one on main floor and one upstairs), inviting living room, nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances, laundry area with *washer/dryer provided and dining room that opens to a generous patio surrounded with a spacious back yard, partially fenced, two storage sheds, covered carport and huge RV parking. A Convenient location to Pride Park, Tyson Park, Papa's Pizza, Taco Bell and many other spectacular businesses. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. This home is a no smoking and pet friendly property. Tenant is responsible for changing furnace filter and all yard care.

Rental Criteria Code- BI**
Area- Springfield
Type- House
Pet- Small pet considered with references, $300 deposit and $25/mo pet rent
Lease Term- 5/31/2021

*Washer/Dryer is to be repaired/replaced at owner's discretion*

** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

YouTube Video URL
--

(RLNE5814452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 37th Street have any available units?
311 37th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 37th Street have?
Some of 311 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 311 37th Street offers parking.
Does 311 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 37th Street have a pool?
No, 311 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 311 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
