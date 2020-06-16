All apartments in Sherwood
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

16255 SW Railroad St

16255 Southwest Railroad Street · (503) 389-1266
Location

16255 Southwest Railroad Street, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sherwood house for rent. Downtown Sherwood. Amazing walk score! - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in downtown sherwood. Bonus room/living room is set up for spacious office or 3rd bedroom! House has been updated throughout with new high end laminate flooring, brand new paint and newly landscaped front and backyard. Property has a large spacious kitchen with extra storage. Large fenced backyard is perfect for summer BBQ. Apply online at www.streetwisepm.com. Call 971-563-3756 if you have any questions. Walk to restaurants, brewery, winery, library, and shopping.

(RLNE4947933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16255 SW Railroad St have any available units?
16255 SW Railroad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sherwood, OR.
What amenities does 16255 SW Railroad St have?
Some of 16255 SW Railroad St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16255 SW Railroad St currently offering any rent specials?
16255 SW Railroad St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16255 SW Railroad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16255 SW Railroad St is pet friendly.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St offer parking?
No, 16255 SW Railroad St does not offer parking.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16255 SW Railroad St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St have a pool?
No, 16255 SW Railroad St does not have a pool.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St have accessible units?
No, 16255 SW Railroad St does not have accessible units.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16255 SW Railroad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16255 SW Railroad St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16255 SW Railroad St does not have units with air conditioning.
