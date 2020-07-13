Amenities
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek. Situated on Cedar Brook Way, with immediate access to Route 99W, we are in the beautiful town of Sherwood – a hub for cycling, hiking, golf and outdoor festivals.
Discover our craftsman style homes offering one, two, or three bedrooms, and one to two-and-a-half bath townhomes and garden-style apartments for rent. Clustered around pockets of green space, our community amenities include a fitness center, playground and refreshing pool in a friendly environment. Luxurious fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and baths and open floor plans with spacious patios complete our look. Creekview Crossing is where community and individuality intersect. Schedule your tour today!