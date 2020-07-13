All apartments in Sherwood
Creekview Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Creekview Crossing

21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way · (833) 222-9733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR 97140
Sherwood - Tualatin North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 132-17 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 148-12 · Avail. now

$1,744

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

Unit 129-29 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,806

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1256 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 268-3 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Unit 250-23 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Unit 195-8 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,077

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1560 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Creekview Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
package receiving
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek. Situated on Cedar Brook Way, with immediate access to Route 99W, we are in the beautiful town of Sherwood – a hub for cycling, hiking, golf and outdoor festivals.

Discover our craftsman style homes offering one, two, or three bedrooms, and one to two-and-a-half bath townhomes and garden-style apartments for rent. Clustered around pockets of green space, our community amenities include a fitness center, playground and refreshing pool in a friendly environment. Luxurious fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and baths and open floor plans with spacious patios complete our look. Creekview Crossing is where community and individuality intersect. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: 45lbs, Breed restrictions may applys
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garages, detached garages.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Creekview Crossing have any available units?
Creekview Crossing has 7 units available starting at $1,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Creekview Crossing have?
Some of Creekview Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Creekview Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Creekview Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Creekview Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Creekview Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Creekview Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Creekview Crossing offers parking.
Does Creekview Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Creekview Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Creekview Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Creekview Crossing has a pool.
Does Creekview Crossing have accessible units?
No, Creekview Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Creekview Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Creekview Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does Creekview Crossing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Creekview Crossing has units with air conditioning.
