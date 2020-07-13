Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access package receiving

Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek. Situated on Cedar Brook Way, with immediate access to Route 99W, we are in the beautiful town of Sherwood – a hub for cycling, hiking, golf and outdoor festivals.



Discover our craftsman style homes offering one, two, or three bedrooms, and one to two-and-a-half bath townhomes and garden-style apartments for rent. Clustered around pockets of green space, our community amenities include a fitness center, playground and refreshing pool in a friendly environment. Luxurious fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen and baths and open floor plans with spacious patios complete our look. Creekview Crossing is where community and individuality intersect. Schedule your tour today!