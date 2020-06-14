/
1 bedroom apartments
65 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sherwood, OR
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,374
760 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin North
4 Units Available
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,335
733 sqft
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
5 Units Available
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.
Results within 5 miles of Sherwood
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Murray Hill
13 Units Available
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
735 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Sherwood - Tualatin South
12 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
659 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
11 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
612 sqft
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8
19 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,190
661 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Wilsonville
9 Units Available
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,147
700 sqft
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
7 Units Available
TownCenter Park
29250 SW Parkway Ct, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, a gym and wood-burning fireplaces. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and biking trails. Just 20 minutes south of Portland, 30 minutes north of Salem.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
688 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
23 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,362
639 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Wilsonville
14 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:08pm
Murray Hill
27 Units Available
Meridian at Murrayhill
11601 SW Teal Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,221
713 sqft
Close to Murray Scholls Town Center and Northview Park, just off Scholls Ferry Rd. Pet-friendly community with walking/biking trails, a pool, and a well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 2
6 Units Available
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
700 sqft
Enjoy all the benefits of living in our beautiful neighborhood. Whether you're lounging at home, shopping up the road, or taking a quick trip to the Oregon coast, Sygnii Apartments in Tigard is the place for you to call home. Call and tour today!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Murray Hill
29 Units Available
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,295
673 sqft
Spacious apartments have full-length windows and walk-in closets. Kitchens have garbage disposal and built-in microwaves. Relax in the hot tub or in resort-style pools. Located adjacent to parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Murray Hill
18 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,296
600 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
13 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,342
687 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Sherwood - Tualatin North
13 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,257
656 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
657 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Sherwood - Tualatin South
21 Units Available
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
674 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Wilsonville
12 Units Available
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,459
798 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Tigard Neighborhood Area 12
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,175
654 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
Murray Hill
9 Units Available
Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
673 sqft
Cable-ready units with patio/balcony and air conditioning. Located just off Tri City Beach Road near Texas Avenue and Alexander Drive. Gated community with a pool, sundeck, business center, and BBQ facilities. Spanish speaking staff.
Results within 10 miles of Sherwood
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Beaverton
8 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,171
700 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
