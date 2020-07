Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar dog grooming area fire pit green community key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Come make a home at Cannery Row. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Sherwood, Oregon. Our charming apartment home community brings you the convenience of shops, fine dining, and exciting entertainment destinations nearby. Let Cannery Row be your gateway to fun and excitement in Sherwood, Oregon.