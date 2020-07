Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator 24hr gym parking playground guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed accepts section 8 online portal

Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR. The Preserve Apartment Homes is located in Oregon City, OR, home to the official end of the Oregon Trail and the second largest waterfall in the United States. Breathless, scenic views of Willamette Falls will feed your soul, while the famous Oregon City Municipal Elevator will have you at the top of the world (town) in 15 seconds. The Preserve Apartment Homes have been designed to offer you the best in convenience, relaxation and luxurious living! Come visit us today.