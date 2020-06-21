All apartments in Oak Hills
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2383 NW Oak Knoll Place

2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place · (503) 706-6238
Location

2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft. All appliance including built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, free standing range, full size washer/dryer, Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, laminate floors in dining room, wall to wall carpet upstairs and in living room, attached garage with opener. Forced air gas heat and A/C. Easy access to Hwy 26. Close to Intel, Nike, shopping, transportation, restaurants, Bronson Park and Tansabourne Town Center.

2383 NW Oak Knoll Place Beaverton, OR 97006

Rent: $1995.00/month

Minimum Security Deposit: $1500.00 OAC

Additional Security Deposit with pet: $250-$500 depending on size

Application fee: $50.00 per adult 18 yrs and older

Utilities paid by tenant: water/sewer, electricity, gas, phone, cable

Schools: Oak Hill Elementary, Meadow Park Middle and Westview High School

For more information or to schedule a viewing call, text Brad @ 503-706-6238 or email bradhoffartpm@outlook.com

To apply go to www.bradhoffartpropertymanagement.com

Brad Hoffart Property Management, LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3838125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have any available units?
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have?
Some of 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place currently offering any rent specials?
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place is pet friendly.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place offer parking?
Yes, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place does offer parking.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have a pool?
No, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place does not have a pool.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have accessible units?
No, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2383 NW Oak Knoll Place has units with air conditioning.
