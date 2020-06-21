Amenities
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft. All appliance including built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, free standing range, full size washer/dryer, Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, laminate floors in dining room, wall to wall carpet upstairs and in living room, attached garage with opener. Forced air gas heat and A/C. Easy access to Hwy 26. Close to Intel, Nike, shopping, transportation, restaurants, Bronson Park and Tansabourne Town Center.
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place Beaverton, OR 97006
Rent: $1995.00/month
Minimum Security Deposit: $1500.00 OAC
Additional Security Deposit with pet: $250-$500 depending on size
Application fee: $50.00 per adult 18 yrs and older
Utilities paid by tenant: water/sewer, electricity, gas, phone, cable
Schools: Oak Hill Elementary, Meadow Park Middle and Westview High School
For more information or to schedule a viewing call, text Brad @ 503-706-6238 or email bradhoffartpm@outlook.com
To apply go to www.bradhoffartpropertymanagement.com
Brad Hoffart Property Management, LLC
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3838125)