Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft. All appliance including built-in microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, free standing range, full size washer/dryer, Spacious kitchen with walk in pantry, laminate floors in dining room, wall to wall carpet upstairs and in living room, attached garage with opener. Forced air gas heat and A/C. Easy access to Hwy 26. Close to Intel, Nike, shopping, transportation, restaurants, Bronson Park and Tansabourne Town Center.



2383 NW Oak Knoll Place Beaverton, OR 97006



Rent: $1995.00/month



Minimum Security Deposit: $1500.00 OAC



Additional Security Deposit with pet: $250-$500 depending on size



Application fee: $50.00 per adult 18 yrs and older



Utilities paid by tenant: water/sewer, electricity, gas, phone, cable



Schools: Oak Hill Elementary, Meadow Park Middle and Westview High School



For more information or to schedule a viewing call, text Brad @ 503-706-6238 or email bradhoffartpm@outlook.com



To apply go to www.bradhoffartpropertymanagement.com



Brad Hoffart Property Management, LLC



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3838125)