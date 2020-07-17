All apartments in Oak Hills
Find more places like 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills, OR
/
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.

17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive · (503) 292-8125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

17186 Northwest Oak Creek Drive, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. · Avail. now

$2,450

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counters, gas cooking, nook, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, oven, and gas cooktop. Master features double vanity, tub and shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan. Utility room with washer, dryer, and deep sink. Fenced backyard, with patio, sprinklers, backs to natural greenbelt.
___________________

Thank you for choosing Jim McNeeley Real Estate & Property Management, Inc.!

****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1JUHG
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a service animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.

Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.

Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)
County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 months.
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Forced Air Gas, Central AC
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage
Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave
Year Built: 2001
Levels: Two
Garage: Yes, 2 car
Fenced: Yes
Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.
HOA: Yes
School District:
PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.
Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
___________________

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5874927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have any available units?
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have?
Some of 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. offers parking.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have a pool?
No, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have accessible units?
No, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave
Oak Hills, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Oak Hills 1 BedroomsOak Hills 2 Bedrooms
Oak Hills Apartments with GaragesOak Hills Apartments with Gyms
Oak Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, OR
Raleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity