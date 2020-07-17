17186 NW Oak Creek Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 2 Level Home with All NEW CARPET in Bethany! - Lovely 2 level single family home with all NEW CARPET in Bethany! Family room with fireplace off kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen features hardwood floors, granite counters, gas cooking, nook, pantry, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, oven, and gas cooktop. Master features double vanity, tub and shower, walk-in closet, ceiling fan. Utility room with washer, dryer, and deep sink. Fenced backyard, with patio, sprinklers, backs to natural greenbelt.

****To Apply for This Property****

-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

- Link for application (1 per adult) : https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/1JUHG

- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult : http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee

- If you have a service animal : https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE



Completed applications are processed/screened on a first come first served basis; to consider an application complete and begin the screening process, we require a completed application for each adult age 18 and older, screening fee(s) for all applicants, pet/animal screening (if applicable), ID for each applicant, income verification for the household, and an interior viewing of the property. We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule a viewing.



Renters Insurance is due upon taking possession of the property.



Screening Fee: $50 per adult (anyone 18 or older)

County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 months.

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Forced Air Gas, Central AC

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Electric, Gas, Water/Sewer, Garbage

Appliances: Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/dryer, Microwave

Year Built: 2001

Levels: Two

Garage: Yes, 2 car

Fenced: Yes

Vehicle Restrictions: No boat, trailer or RV without approval.

HOA: Yes

School District:

PET POLICY: Sorry, no pets.

Special Terms: No smoking inside the premises, including the garage, or within 10 feet of the property.



Our application process includes, but is not limited to-

* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older

* Rental history verification for all applicants applying

* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount

* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.

*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process



INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.

SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.

SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

No Pets Allowed



