1520 Southeast Henkle Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring. There is also a sunken family room with laminate flooring, wood stove and wet bar with mini fridge. Other features include a laundry room with hook ups, attached double car garage, covered porch, patio and large partially fenced yard. Propane heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED. Tenants will be required to open an account in their name with Suburban Propane and will be billed for propane as needed.



PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered, no more than twenty-four inches tall and weigh fifty pounds or less.



LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR



Schools: Corbett School, East Orient Elementary, Gresham Arthur Academy



Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.



Walk Score: 2 - Car-Dependent

Transit Score: N/A

Bike Score: N/A



Directions: Turn SW onto SE Hurlburt Rd. from Historic Columbia River Hwy. then West onto SE Henkle Rd.



NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.



Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the FilterEasy program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.