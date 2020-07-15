All apartments in Multnomah County
Last updated March 10 2020 at 5:41 PM

1520 Southeast Henkle Road

1520 Southeast Henkle Road · (503) 966-9440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR 97019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring. There is also a sunken family room with laminate flooring, wood stove and wet bar with mini fridge. Other features include a laundry room with hook ups, attached double car garage, covered porch, patio and large partially fenced yard. Propane heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED MONTHLY FOR GARBAGE, COST DEPENDS ON THE LEVEL OF SERVICE REQUESTED. Tenants will be required to open an account in their name with Suburban Propane and will be billed for propane as needed.

PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered, no more than twenty-four inches tall and weigh fifty pounds or less.

LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR

Schools: Corbett School, East Orient Elementary, Gresham Arthur Academy

Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.

Walk Score: 2 - Car-Dependent
Transit Score: N/A
Bike Score: N/A

Directions: Turn SW onto SE Hurlburt Rd. from Historic Columbia River Hwy. then West onto SE Henkle Rd.

NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.

Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the FilterEasy program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have any available units?
1520 Southeast Henkle Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have?
Some of 1520 Southeast Henkle Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Southeast Henkle Road currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Southeast Henkle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Southeast Henkle Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road offers parking.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have a pool?
No, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have accessible units?
No, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Southeast Henkle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Southeast Henkle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
