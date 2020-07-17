Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

11740 SW Breyman Ave. Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Dunthorpe Home - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



This is a great spot, close to the school and playing fields as well as a short drive to both downtown Lake Oswego and downtown Portland.



The setting is park-like, with a nice lawn in the front and a spacious yard in the back. The home is a wonderfully updated traditional with plenty of hardwoods and large windows.



Entering the home, you will see the living room with the gas fireplace. Off if the living room is the formal dining room that looks to the back yard and has French doors to the back patio. The dining room is next to the updated kitchen that features a granite island with eating bar, desk, high-end stainless appliances, including a gas range and double ovens. The family room is off of the kitchen and makes for a perfect “great room”. The family room has plenty of built-ins and a fireplace. The laundry room is next to the kitchen and has a door out to the side yard as well as a door to the double car garage. There is also a half bathroom on the main level for guests.



The second story has a very large bonus room that is the perfect game room or media room. The master suite is spacious and looks to the back yard. The master bathroom has double sinks and a big, beautifully tiled shower. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs, all with hardwood floors and they share a hall bath that has tub/shower combination.



2 year lease preferred. Riverdale Schools, no pets, and no smoking please. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3285314)