Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

11740 SW Breyman Ave.

11740 South Breyman Avenue · (503) 636-2232 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11740 South Breyman Avenue, Multnomah County, OR 97219

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11740 SW Breyman Ave. · Avail. Aug 1

$4,900

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3010 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
media room
11740 SW Breyman Ave. Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Dunthorpe Home - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

This is a great spot, close to the school and playing fields as well as a short drive to both downtown Lake Oswego and downtown Portland.

The setting is park-like, with a nice lawn in the front and a spacious yard in the back. The home is a wonderfully updated traditional with plenty of hardwoods and large windows.

Entering the home, you will see the living room with the gas fireplace. Off if the living room is the formal dining room that looks to the back yard and has French doors to the back patio. The dining room is next to the updated kitchen that features a granite island with eating bar, desk, high-end stainless appliances, including a gas range and double ovens. The family room is off of the kitchen and makes for a perfect “great room”. The family room has plenty of built-ins and a fireplace. The laundry room is next to the kitchen and has a door out to the side yard as well as a door to the double car garage. There is also a half bathroom on the main level for guests.

The second story has a very large bonus room that is the perfect game room or media room. The master suite is spacious and looks to the back yard. The master bathroom has double sinks and a big, beautifully tiled shower. There are an additional three bedrooms upstairs, all with hardwood floors and they share a hall bath that has tub/shower combination.

2 year lease preferred. Riverdale Schools, no pets, and no smoking please. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3285314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have any available units?
11740 SW Breyman Ave. has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have?
Some of 11740 SW Breyman Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11740 SW Breyman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11740 SW Breyman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11740 SW Breyman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Multnomah County.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. offers parking.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have a pool?
No, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11740 SW Breyman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11740 SW Breyman Ave. has units with air conditioning.
