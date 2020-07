Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available NOW! - Don't miss out on renting this stunning duplex with an open floor plan. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances with custom cabinets. Luxury Vinyl throughout. Nice private patio area, great for relaxing, BBQ and potting flowers. Call now for a showing 503.567.0816 Pets considered on case by case basis. No smoking.



(RLNE5845375)