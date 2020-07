Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill community garden e-payments guest parking playground

Karen's Korner is the perfect place to call home. You'll enjoy total quiet and comfort at Karen's Korner. Our apartment homes come with washer and dryer hook ups, large walk-in closets, kitchen upgrades like disposals, dishwashers, and a sparkling seasonal pool. We accept pets (breed restrictions apply) and have garages and storage available. Give our friendly on-site management a call today!