Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

985 Lewis Avenue #9

985 Lewis Avenue · (541) 344-4619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

985 Lewis Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
Whiteaker

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests. Pool Area and nearby Park Playground with tennis and basketball court and Children's area.
A beautiful, quiet, park like community that is nestled along the Willamette River and pedestrian/bike path! Walking distance to the brewery district and local eateries!

Our lovely grounds include a swimming pool, well cared for lawns and yards, along with covered parking and exterior storage attached to each unit. Adjoining city park features tennis and basketball courts, playground, and disc golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have any available units?
985 Lewis Avenue #9 has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have?
Some of 985 Lewis Avenue #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 985 Lewis Avenue #9 currently offering any rent specials?
985 Lewis Avenue #9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Lewis Avenue #9 pet-friendly?
No, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 offer parking?
Yes, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 does offer parking.
Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have a pool?
Yes, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 has a pool.
Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have accessible units?
No, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Lewis Avenue #9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Lewis Avenue #9 has units with dishwashers.
