985 Lewis Avenue #9

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Features large bedroom, large bathroom, and large living area. Utility room with washer and dryer. Linen Closet and Coat Closet. Slider onto patio or balcony. Living Room Fan. Exterior storage closet. Carport Parking and Parking for Guests. Pool Area and nearby Park Playground with tennis and basketball court and Children's area.

A beautiful, quiet, park like community that is nestled along the Willamette River and pedestrian/bike path! Walking distance to the brewery district and local eateries!



Our lovely grounds include a swimming pool, well cared for lawns and yards, along with covered parking and exterior storage attached to each unit. Adjoining city park features tennis and basketball courts, playground, and disc golf.