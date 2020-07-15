Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated extra storage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath triplex located near the Rose Garden, features kitchen appliances, window coverings, generously sized bedrooms, extra storage in hall upstairs, newer vinyl windows, new roof, washer and dryer hook-ups located downstairs, fenced back yard, small storage unit, NO PETS.



UTILITIES: Water/Sewer/Garbage Included

HEAT SOURCE: cadet & ceiling

PETS: NO

LEASE TERMS: 6-mo lease

DEPOSIT: $1,450.00

APPROXIMATE AVAILABILITY: 08/14/20



Move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenant must start paying rent within 7 days.



RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.



To schedule a viewing please email lorir@bell-realty.com

Office Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm

Website: bell-realty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4610123)