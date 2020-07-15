All apartments in Eugene
Eugene, OR
84 North Jefferson #1
84 North Jefferson #1

84 N Jefferson St · (541) 688-2060 ext. 193
Location

84 N Jefferson St, Eugene, OR 97402
Whiteaker

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 84 North Jefferson #1 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,225

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
84 North Jefferson #1 Available 08/14/20 Updated Townhouse Style Triplex near Rose Gardens - This nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath triplex located near the Rose Garden, features kitchen appliances, window coverings, generously sized bedrooms, extra storage in hall upstairs, newer vinyl windows, new roof, washer and dryer hook-ups located downstairs, fenced back yard, small storage unit, NO PETS.

UTILITIES: Water/Sewer/Garbage Included
HEAT SOURCE: cadet & ceiling
PETS: NO
LEASE TERMS: 6-mo lease
DEPOSIT: $1,450.00
APPROXIMATE AVAILABILITY: 08/14/20

Move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenant must start paying rent within 7 days.

RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.

To schedule a viewing please email lorir@bell-realty.com
Office Hours are Mon – Fri 9am to 5pm
Website: bell-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 North Jefferson #1 have any available units?
84 North Jefferson #1 has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 North Jefferson #1 have?
Some of 84 North Jefferson #1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 North Jefferson #1 currently offering any rent specials?
84 North Jefferson #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 North Jefferson #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 North Jefferson #1 is pet friendly.
Does 84 North Jefferson #1 offer parking?
No, 84 North Jefferson #1 does not offer parking.
Does 84 North Jefferson #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 North Jefferson #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 North Jefferson #1 have a pool?
No, 84 North Jefferson #1 does not have a pool.
Does 84 North Jefferson #1 have accessible units?
No, 84 North Jefferson #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 84 North Jefferson #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 North Jefferson #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
