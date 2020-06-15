Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping. Offering vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, the kitchen comes with the range, refrigerator, dishwasher and wood floors, large bonus room opens up into the back yard. Master comes with great space and a private bath with walk in closet.



Lease 6/30/21

No Pets

Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain grounds



School District 52 BETHEL

Elementary School 586 Malabon

Middle School 581 Cascade

High School 588 Willamette



Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)



**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**



(RLNE2308598)