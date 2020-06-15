All apartments in Eugene
4009 Wagner
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:33 AM

4009 Wagner

4009 Wagner Street · (541) 343-2183
Location

4009 Wagner Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4009 Wagner · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1539 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping. Offering vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, the kitchen comes with the range, refrigerator, dishwasher and wood floors, large bonus room opens up into the back yard. Master comes with great space and a private bath with walk in closet.

Call today!

Lease 6/30/21
No Pets
Tenant to pay all utilities and maintain grounds

School District 52 BETHEL
Elementary School 586 Malabon
Middle School 581 Cascade
High School 588 Willamette

Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements)

**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2308598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Wagner have any available units?
4009 Wagner has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 Wagner have?
Some of 4009 Wagner's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Wagner currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Wagner isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Wagner pet-friendly?
No, 4009 Wagner is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 4009 Wagner offer parking?
No, 4009 Wagner does not offer parking.
Does 4009 Wagner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 Wagner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Wagner have a pool?
No, 4009 Wagner does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Wagner have accessible units?
No, 4009 Wagner does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Wagner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Wagner has units with dishwashers.
