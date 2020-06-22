Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3979 N Clarey Street Available 06/18/20 Updated 3BD/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard on Cul-de-sac Near Barger Rd. Pets? - Bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house on cul-de-sac close to Barger Road. The home features new LVP flooring, countertops, as well as updated lighting throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and storage space.Appliances include stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant is to supply refrigerator. Kitchen includes range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenant is to supply refrigerator. Access to the larger fenced backyard. Yard has a mature tree that provides nice amount of shady on sunny summer days. Large picture window let in the natural light in the living room. Woodburning fireplace great for those chilly winter days. Nice sized Masterbed room with its own bathroom. 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hookup located off dining area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



** Please keep an eye out on this add for updated video.The video on this ad does accurately portray the layout of the home**



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358634?source=marketing



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Akitas, Chows, American Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canarios, Shar Peis, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Base Security Deposit: $2,242.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



