Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3979 N Clarey Street

3979 North Clarey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3979 North Clarey Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3979 N Clarey Street Available 06/18/20 Updated 3BD/2BA House w/ Garage & Yard on Cul-de-sac Near Barger Rd. Pets? - Bright 3 bedroom/2 bathroom house on cul-de-sac close to Barger Road. The home features new LVP flooring, countertops, as well as updated lighting throughout. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and storage space.Appliances include stove, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant is to supply refrigerator. Kitchen includes range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenant is to supply refrigerator. Access to the larger fenced backyard. Yard has a mature tree that provides nice amount of shady on sunny summer days. Large picture window let in the natural light in the living room. Woodburning fireplace great for those chilly winter days. Nice sized Masterbed room with its own bathroom. 2 car garage with washer/ dryer hookup located off dining area. Tenant is responsible for all utilities; electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

Smoking is permitted outside only.

** Please keep an eye out on this add for updated video.The video on this ad does accurately portray the layout of the home**

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1358634?source=marketing

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Akitas, Chows, American Staffordshire Terriers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinschers, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canarios, Shar Peis, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 683-6166
www.acornpm.net

Base Security Deposit: $2,242.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE3196363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

