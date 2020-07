Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

3 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO U OF O - 3 bedroom home within walking distance to the University. Has nice room upstairs, basement, carport, gas forced air heat, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, hardwood floors. Beautiful home with old charm.



No Pets, No Smoking, No Marijuana (medical or otherwise)



APPLY ONLINE AT: www.metcorentals.com



will require a minimum lease through end of next school year.



(RLNE2447361)