Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

335 Exeter Avenue

335 Exeter Avenue · (541) 654-5587
Location

335 Exeter Avenue, Eugene, OR 97404
Santa Clara

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 335 Exeter Avenue · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1369 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly Updated Santa Clara 3BD/2BA Duplex with Garage and Fenced Yard! - This charming and newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located off River Road, close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to Beltine Highway. It features brand new luxury vinyl plank in the living room/entry hallways. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms with decent sized closet space. Nice big windows throughout property offer lots of natural light to brighten and warm the space. The spacious dining room opens up to the kitchen with access to a small concrete patio and fenced backyard. The property is also equipped with an attached 2-car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups are located in garage. Kitchen appliances include range, fridge, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage. Owner provides full yard care. Renter's Insurance is required for each tenant in the amount of at least $100,000 liability per occurrence. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975381?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

PET TERMS: Sorry, no pets.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date. Please note that rent starts as soon as the home is ready or upon approval, whichever comes later.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

The base deposit for this property is $2,542.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE5880667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Exeter Avenue have any available units?
335 Exeter Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 Exeter Avenue have?
Some of 335 Exeter Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Exeter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 Exeter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Exeter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 Exeter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 335 Exeter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 335 Exeter Avenue offers parking.
Does 335 Exeter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Exeter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Exeter Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 Exeter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 Exeter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 Exeter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Exeter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Exeter Avenue has units with dishwashers.
