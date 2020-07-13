335 Exeter Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly Updated Santa Clara 3BD/2BA Duplex with Garage and Fenced Yard! - This charming and newly updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is located off River Road, close to shopping and restaurants with easy access to Beltine Highway. It features brand new luxury vinyl plank in the living room/entry hallways. Brand new carpeting in bedrooms with decent sized closet space. Nice big windows throughout property offer lots of natural light to brighten and warm the space. The spacious dining room opens up to the kitchen with access to a small concrete patio and fenced backyard. The property is also equipped with an attached 2-car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups are located in garage. Kitchen appliances include range, fridge, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage. Owner provides full yard care. Renter's Insurance is required for each tenant in the amount of at least $100,000 liability per occurrence. Smoking is not permitted anywhere on the property.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. We leave the blinds open and lights on, so you can go ahead and take a look in the windows.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1975381?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



PET TERMS: Sorry, no pets.



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date. Please note that rent starts as soon as the home is ready or upon approval, whichever comes later.



Acorn Property Management

214 Pioneer Parkway West

Springfield, OR 97477

info@acornpm.net

(541) 654-5587

www.acornpm.net



The base deposit for this property is $2,542.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



(RLNE5880667)