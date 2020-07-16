All apartments in Eugene
2675 Baker Blvd

2675 Baker Boulevard · (541) 606-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR 97403
Amazon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2675 Baker Blvd · Avail. Sep 14

$2,600

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
bathtub
furnished
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home. Utilities vary depending on lease length. STRICT MAY 31st MOVE OUT DATE.

We love our space and hope you do as well! We are conveniently located just a short 5-minute drive, or a brisk 30-min walk from Hayward Field and the University of Oregon. Our home is nestled on a dead-end road which provides, safety, solitude, and PARKING! We have 5 bedrooms and loads of children's toys. Our home is perfect for a family vacation in Eugene. The house has large windows on the main floor providing a gorgeous view of Eugene while dining and enjoying the space.

This is a large 2 story home with 5 bedrooms a large living room & dining space as well as a downstairs living room. Washer & dryer are allowed for our guests to use

Upstairs:

- Bathroom 1
Bathtub and shower and toilet

-Bedroom 1
Single bed
small closet
Bookcase

-Bedroom 2
Single bed
Desk
dresser
closet

Downstairs:

-Bedroom 3
Double bed
Closet
dresser

-Bedroom 4
Single bed
Dresser
Closet

-Bedroom 5
Double bed
Closet

Hangout area
Table with 4 chairs
2 sitting chairs

-Bathroom 2
Toilet
Shower

- Laundry room
Washer
Dryer
Freezer

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5652460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 Baker Blvd have any available units?
2675 Baker Blvd has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 Baker Blvd have?
Some of 2675 Baker Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 Baker Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2675 Baker Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 Baker Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2675 Baker Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2675 Baker Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2675 Baker Blvd offers parking.
Does 2675 Baker Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 Baker Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 Baker Blvd have a pool?
No, 2675 Baker Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2675 Baker Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2675 Baker Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 Baker Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2675 Baker Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
