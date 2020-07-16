Amenities

2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home. Utilities vary depending on lease length. STRICT MAY 31st MOVE OUT DATE.



We love our space and hope you do as well! We are conveniently located just a short 5-minute drive, or a brisk 30-min walk from Hayward Field and the University of Oregon. Our home is nestled on a dead-end road which provides, safety, solitude, and PARKING! We have 5 bedrooms and loads of children's toys. Our home is perfect for a family vacation in Eugene. The house has large windows on the main floor providing a gorgeous view of Eugene while dining and enjoying the space.



This is a large 2 story home with 5 bedrooms a large living room & dining space as well as a downstairs living room. Washer & dryer are allowed for our guests to use



Upstairs:



- Bathroom 1

Bathtub and shower and toilet



-Bedroom 1

Single bed

small closet

Bookcase



-Bedroom 2

Single bed

Desk

dresser

closet



Downstairs:



-Bedroom 3

Double bed

Closet

dresser



-Bedroom 4

Single bed

Dresser

Closet



-Bedroom 5

Double bed

Closet



Hangout area

Table with 4 chairs

2 sitting chairs



-Bathroom 2

Toilet

Shower



- Laundry room

Washer

Dryer

Freezer



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652460)