Amenities
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home. Utilities vary depending on lease length. STRICT MAY 31st MOVE OUT DATE.
We love our space and hope you do as well! We are conveniently located just a short 5-minute drive, or a brisk 30-min walk from Hayward Field and the University of Oregon. Our home is nestled on a dead-end road which provides, safety, solitude, and PARKING! We have 5 bedrooms and loads of children's toys. Our home is perfect for a family vacation in Eugene. The house has large windows on the main floor providing a gorgeous view of Eugene while dining and enjoying the space.
This is a large 2 story home with 5 bedrooms a large living room & dining space as well as a downstairs living room. Washer & dryer are allowed for our guests to use
Upstairs:
- Bathroom 1
Bathtub and shower and toilet
-Bedroom 1
Single bed
small closet
Bookcase
-Bedroom 2
Single bed
Desk
dresser
closet
Downstairs:
-Bedroom 3
Double bed
Closet
dresser
-Bedroom 4
Single bed
Dresser
Closet
-Bedroom 5
Double bed
Closet
Hangout area
Table with 4 chairs
2 sitting chairs
-Bathroom 2
Toilet
Shower
- Laundry room
Washer
Dryer
Freezer
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5652460)