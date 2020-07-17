All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 2540 Elysium Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
2540 Elysium Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

2540 Elysium Ave

2540 Elysium Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Cal Young
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2540 Elysium Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Cal Young

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Two bedroom duplex in north Eugene - Property Id: 308489

DWELLING HAS A COOL PATIO GARDEN IN A FENCED YARD. KITCHEN EQUIPED WITH DISH WASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. LAUNDRY: W/D IN UNIT. ONE CAR GARAGE & REMOTE DOOR OPENER.

BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LIGHT AND AIRY WITH OAK FLOORS. LIVING ROOM HAS ATTRACTIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH SUPPLY OF FIREWOOD ON SITE.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308489
Property Id 308489

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5888290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Elysium Ave have any available units?
2540 Elysium Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Elysium Ave have?
Some of 2540 Elysium Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Elysium Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Elysium Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Elysium Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave offers parking.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have a pool?
No, 2540 Elysium Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have accessible units?
No, 2540 Elysium Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Meadows Apartments
721 Throne Dr
Eugene, OR 97402
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
Riviera Village
130 River Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop
Eugene, OR 97401
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
ChurchillHarlowCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University