2540 Elysium Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Two bedroom duplex in north Eugene - Property Id: 308489



DWELLING HAS A COOL PATIO GARDEN IN A FENCED YARD. KITCHEN EQUIPED WITH DISH WASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. LAUNDRY: W/D IN UNIT. ONE CAR GARAGE & REMOTE DOOR OPENER.



BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LIGHT AND AIRY WITH OAK FLOORS. LIVING ROOM HAS ATTRACTIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH SUPPLY OF FIREWOOD ON SITE.

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5888290)