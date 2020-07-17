Two bedroom duplex in north Eugene - Property Id: 308489
DWELLING HAS A COOL PATIO GARDEN IN A FENCED YARD. KITCHEN EQUIPED WITH DISH WASHER AND GARBAGE DISPOSAL. LAUNDRY: W/D IN UNIT. ONE CAR GARAGE & REMOTE DOOR OPENER.
BOTH BEDROOMS ARE LIGHT AND AIRY WITH OAK FLOORS. LIVING ROOM HAS ATTRACTIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH SUPPLY OF FIREWOOD ON SITE. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/308489 Property Id 308489
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5888290)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have any available units?
2540 Elysium Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Elysium Ave have?
Some of 2540 Elysium Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Elysium Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Elysium Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Elysium Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave offers parking.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2540 Elysium Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have a pool?
No, 2540 Elysium Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have accessible units?
No, 2540 Elysium Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Elysium Ave have units with dishwashers?