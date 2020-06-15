2255 Blackburn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Churchill home - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com



There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.com to receive a code or there is a sign at the property that will give you a phone number to get a one time code for viewing.



This cute and clean home is within walking distance of elementary, middle and high school. Ductless heat pumps for heating and A/C and a new roof.



Newer laminate flooring in the living room and family room. 2 car garage with a large fully fenced back yard.



This house has a great floor plan with a Living room, Dining room, Family Room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.



Please view the property from the street only. If you are interested in viewing the inside of the property feel free to send us an email or give us a call and we will be happy to set up a walk through for you.



PETS: Owner approval required. Additional security deposit and rent is required. Pet must be at least 1 year old, spayed or neutered and may not be any of the following breeds: Chow, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canario, or a mix of any listed breeds.

There is a 2 pet maximum at all properties. All pets must have a written reference from a previous landlord indicating they are well behaved and house trained. Individual properties may have additional restrictions or requirements for pets.



This is a No Smoking Property.



Fixed Term Lease

No Utilities Included



Renter's Insurance is Required.



If your application is approved, the deposit is due within 24 hours and you must begin paying rent on the availability date listed or the date your application is approved, whichever is later.



Please note that the availability date is an estimate. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures may be of a similar unit and information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Applicant to verify all information. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed. Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.



Full House Property Management, LLC

1660 River Road

Eugene, OR 97404

www.FullHouseRentals.com



