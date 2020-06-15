All apartments in Eugene
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
2255 Blackburn Street
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:00 AM

2255 Blackburn Street

2255 Blackburn Street · (541) 357-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 Blackburn Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Churchill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2255 Blackburn Street · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Churchill home - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com

There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.com to receive a code or there is a sign at the property that will give you a phone number to get a one time code for viewing.

This cute and clean home is within walking distance of elementary, middle and high school. Ductless heat pumps for heating and A/C and a new roof.

Newer laminate flooring in the living room and family room. 2 car garage with a large fully fenced back yard.

This house has a great floor plan with a Living room, Dining room, Family Room, 3 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.

Please view the property from the street only. If you are interested in viewing the inside of the property feel free to send us an email or give us a call and we will be happy to set up a walk through for you.

PETS: Owner approval required. Additional security deposit and rent is required. Pet must be at least 1 year old, spayed or neutered and may not be any of the following breeds: Chow, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canario, or a mix of any listed breeds.
There is a 2 pet maximum at all properties. All pets must have a written reference from a previous landlord indicating they are well behaved and house trained. Individual properties may have additional restrictions or requirements for pets.

This is a No Smoking Property.

Fixed Term Lease
No Utilities Included

Renter's Insurance is Required.

If your application is approved, the deposit is due within 24 hours and you must begin paying rent on the availability date listed or the date your application is approved, whichever is later.

Please note that the availability date is an estimate. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures may be of a similar unit and information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Applicant to verify all information. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed. Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

Full House Property Management, LLC
1660 River Road
Eugene, OR 97404
www.FullHouseRentals.com

Equal Housing Opportunityunity

(RLNE1942998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Blackburn Street have any available units?
2255 Blackburn Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Blackburn Street have?
Some of 2255 Blackburn Street's amenities include garage, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Blackburn Street currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Blackburn Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Blackburn Street pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Blackburn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 2255 Blackburn Street offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Blackburn Street does offer parking.
Does 2255 Blackburn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Blackburn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Blackburn Street have a pool?
Yes, 2255 Blackburn Street has a pool.
Does 2255 Blackburn Street have accessible units?
No, 2255 Blackburn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Blackburn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Blackburn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
