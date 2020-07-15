Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

2022 Praslin Available 07/31/20 West Eugene 3BD/1BA w/ Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage and Fireplace! Pets? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near Barger Drive in West Eugene. Has an open living room that features a wood fireplace. Kitchen with separate dining space with access to the large fenced yard. Kitchen appliances include range and dishwasher. Tenant is to supply a refrigerator. A two-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*



*Please keep an eye out on this ad for updated pictures*



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Base Security Deposit: $2,325.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



