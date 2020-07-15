All apartments in Eugene
2022 Praslin
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

2022 Praslin

2022 Praslin Street · (541) 654-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2022 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2022 Praslin · Avail. Jul 31

$1,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2022 Praslin Available 07/31/20 West Eugene 3BD/1BA w/ Fenced Yard, 2-Car Garage and Fireplace! Pets? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located near Barger Drive in West Eugene. Has an open living room that features a wood fireplace. Kitchen with separate dining space with access to the large fenced yard. Kitchen appliances include range and dishwasher. Tenant is to supply a refrigerator. A two-car garage with washer/dryer hookups. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*

*Please keep an eye out on this ad for updated pictures*

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so we ask that you DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/855886
If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Upon owner approval. An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

Base Security Deposit: $2,325.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE3414728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 Praslin have any available units?
2022 Praslin has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 Praslin have?
Some of 2022 Praslin's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 Praslin currently offering any rent specials?
2022 Praslin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 Praslin pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 Praslin is pet friendly.
Does 2022 Praslin offer parking?
Yes, 2022 Praslin offers parking.
Does 2022 Praslin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 Praslin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 Praslin have a pool?
No, 2022 Praslin does not have a pool.
Does 2022 Praslin have accessible units?
No, 2022 Praslin does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 Praslin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 Praslin has units with dishwashers.
