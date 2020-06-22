All apartments in Eugene
1910 Debra Sue Court

1910 Debra Sue Ct. · (541) 210-8465
Location

1910 Debra Sue Ct., Eugene, OR 97404
River Road

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.

What we love about the property:
-Almost new
-Location
-Vaulted ceiling in master with double vanities.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Go to www.triopm.com to verify the listing and schedule a showing at your convenience!
Or call (541) 210-8465 option 1 to schedule a showing at your convenience as well!
For issues with the Rently system, email: help@rently.com

SMOKING: No smoking entire premises
PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets 35 lbs and under considered; no more than 2 pets, see Pet Criteria on the website
UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, and garbage service
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car
Property does not come with garage door remotes.
GUARANTOR/CO-SIGNER: Not accepted
FLOORING: Carpet and vinyl
YARD CARE: Tenant to maintain landscaping
HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION (HOA): Yes
TERM: 1-year Lease

SCREENING CRITERIA:
Answers to your screening fee and application questions are found on the website at www.triopm.com. No more wasting time waiting for a phone call back. Click the link to our website http://www.triopm.com/eugene-homes-for-rent to review the screening criteria and apply online. Screening criteria is at the beginning of the application.

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property interior and exterior via self-showing options above
2. Apply online http://www.triopm.com, Search our Rentals, Apply Now
3. Pay non-refundable screening fee online

Trio Property Management Inc.
1000 Willagillespie Road
Ste 206
Eugene, OR 97401
www.triopm.com

NO EMAIL INQUIRIES

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Applicant to verify all information.

Trio Property Management Inc.
1000 Willagillespie Rd #206, Eugene, OR 97401, United States
Phone: +1 541-434-1900
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Debra Sue Court have any available units?
1910 Debra Sue Court has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Debra Sue Court have?
Some of 1910 Debra Sue Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Debra Sue Court currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Debra Sue Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Debra Sue Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Debra Sue Court is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Debra Sue Court offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Debra Sue Court does offer parking.
Does 1910 Debra Sue Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Debra Sue Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Debra Sue Court have a pool?
No, 1910 Debra Sue Court does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Debra Sue Court have accessible units?
No, 1910 Debra Sue Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Debra Sue Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Debra Sue Court does not have units with dishwashers.
