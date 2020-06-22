1910 Debra Sue Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newer home, built in 2015. All the new home amenities like sprinkler system, granite countertops, vinyl windows, indoor laundry room and gas fireplace.



What we love about the property:

-Almost new

-Location

-Vaulted ceiling in master with double vanities.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Go to www.triopm.com to verify the listing and schedule a showing at your convenience!

Or call (541) 210-8465 option 1 to schedule a showing at your convenience as well!

For issues with the Rently system, email: help@rently.com



SMOKING: No smoking entire premises

PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets 35 lbs and under considered; no more than 2 pets, see Pet Criteria on the website

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities including gas, and garbage service

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car

Property does not come with garage door remotes.

GUARANTOR/CO-SIGNER: Not accepted

FLOORING: Carpet and vinyl

YARD CARE: Tenant to maintain landscaping

HOMEOWNER’S ASSOCIATION (HOA): Yes

TERM: 1-year Lease



SCREENING CRITERIA:

Answers to your screening fee and application questions are found on the website at www.triopm.com. No more wasting time waiting for a phone call back. Click the link to our website http://www.triopm.com/eugene-homes-for-rent to review the screening criteria and apply online. Screening criteria is at the beginning of the application.



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property interior and exterior via self-showing options above

2. Apply online http://www.triopm.com, Search our Rentals, Apply Now

3. Pay non-refundable screening fee online



Trio Property Management Inc.

1000 Willagillespie Road

Ste 206

Eugene, OR 97401

www.triopm.com



NO EMAIL INQUIRIES



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Applicant to verify all information.



Trio Property Management Inc.

1000 Willagillespie Rd #206, Eugene, OR 97401, United States

Phone: +1 541-434-1900

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.