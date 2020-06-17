1727 Grant Street

Amenities
Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups. This home also features darling booth seating in the kitchen, a small covered porch, and landscaping is provided! This home was built in 1947 and is off of W 18th Avenue near Westmoreland City Park and Lane Events Center. This home is conveniently located near many shopping and restaurant options, and is within the Churchill High School.
See the video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxYdcJkx_dM
Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Landscaping included
No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
(RLNE4510926)