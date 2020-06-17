All apartments in Eugene
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

1727 Grant Street

1727 Grant Street · (541) 914-2282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1727 Grant Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Far West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1727 Grant Street · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups. This home also features darling booth seating in the kitchen, a small covered porch, and landscaping is provided! This home was built in 1947 and is off of W 18th Avenue near Westmoreland City Park and Lane Events Center. This home is conveniently located near many shopping and restaurant options, and is within the Churchill High School.

See the video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxYdcJkx_dM

Appliances/ Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Landscaping included

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Grant Street have any available units?
1727 Grant Street has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Grant Street have?
Some of 1727 Grant Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Grant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Grant Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Grant Street pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Grant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1727 Grant Street offer parking?
No, 1727 Grant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Grant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Grant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Grant Street have a pool?
No, 1727 Grant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Grant Street have accessible units?
No, 1727 Grant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Grant Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Grant Street does not have units with dishwashers.
