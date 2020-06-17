1727 Grant Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Great 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom Home Churchill High School- landscaping included - This 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom offers built-ins, newer carpet, and a laundry/utility room with washer and dryer hookups. This home also features darling booth seating in the kitchen, a small covered porch, and landscaping is provided! This home was built in 1947 and is off of W 18th Avenue near Westmoreland City Park and Lane Events Center. This home is conveniently located near many shopping and restaurant options, and is within the Churchill High School.



See the video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxYdcJkx_dM



Appliances/ Amenities:

Refrigerator

Stove/Range

Washer/Dryer Hookups

Landscaping included



No Smoking

No Pets

No Cosigners

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4510926)