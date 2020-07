Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated extra storage range oven

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely updated 2 Bedroom one bathroom house in the Bethel-Danebo Area. Home has a great layout and flow with a huge fenced front & back yards! The home has been completely painted inside and has a brand new bathroom! A separate laundry room with additional storage are located in the detached garage. (Note: Garage is not for parking.) Washer/Dryer included for rental but machines will not be maintained.

Apply to view a property and apply online at www.clearconcise.com.

There is a NON-REFUNDABLE $45.00 application fee per adult applicant.

RENTERS INSURANCE WITH MINIMUM LIABILITY OF $250,000.00 REQUIRED

ALL UNITS ARE NON-SMOKING



TENANT MAINTAINS YARD CARE



Details:

Beds/Baths: 2BD/1BA

Estimated Square Feet: 900

Rental Terms: Month To Month

Rent: $1250.00

Security Deposit Start at (Can Be increased depending on screening criteria): $1850.00

Date Available For Viewing & Move In*: 07/07/2020 * Available to change without notice



Pet Policy

• 2 Cats allowed With an Additional Security Deposit

• 1 SMALL(Under 25lbs) Dogs allowed With an Additional Security Deposit – Breed & Size Restrictions Apply. Companion/Service Animals Accepted with proper documentation.



The Applicant, or one member of a grouped application packet is REQUIRED to view the property within 1 business day of submitting application(s). Applicants who are unable to view the property may take the option to take the property as “Unseen Location” Must sign a Sight Unseen Agreement or have a representative (family or friend) view the location on their behalf. If unable you can have the application(s) cancelled – APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.



Please follow the instructions on how to view and apply for one of our properties.

Co- Cosigner Accepted – Screening additional $25.00 and Notarized Addendum required before move in.

Clear & Concise Property Management office is located at 1388 Willamette Street Eugene, OR 97401 (541)514-3363.

READ the SCREENING CRITERIA & MOVE IN PROCESS INFO BEFORE APPLYING AT www.clearconcisepm.com