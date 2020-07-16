All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 1622 Praslin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
1622 Praslin St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1622 Praslin St

1622 Praslin Street · (541) 606-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Bethel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1622 Praslin Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1622 Praslin St · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
1622 Praslin St Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED FAMILY HOME - Welcome to our lovely home. Our 3 bed/ 3 bath home is spacious, comfortable, and has all the amenities you need. Large home will be perfect for families or adults who desire thier own space. The home is centrally located just a 7 min. drive to the Airport, 15 minutes to Autzen Stadium, and 15 minutes to the popular Whiteaker Beer district & downtown entertainment. Central Air will allow you to be comfortable all seasons of the year. Beautiful landscaped garden!!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5307166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 Praslin St have any available units?
1622 Praslin St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 1622 Praslin St currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Praslin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Praslin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Praslin St is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Praslin St offer parking?
No, 1622 Praslin St does not offer parking.
Does 1622 Praslin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Praslin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Praslin St have a pool?
No, 1622 Praslin St does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Praslin St have accessible units?
No, 1622 Praslin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Praslin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Praslin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1622 Praslin St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1622 Praslin St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1622 Praslin St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr
Eugene, OR 97408
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Roosevelt Gardens & The Annex Apartments
2280 Roosevelt Boulevard
Eugene, OR 97402
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave
Eugene, OR 97401
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
West Hills Village
1459 City View St
Eugene, OR 97402
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave
Eugene, OR 97404

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
ChurchillHarlowCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity