Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:41 AM

1548 Lincoln St apt B

1548 Lincoln Street · (541) 900-5656 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1548 Lincoln St apt B · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656****

****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.

Charming central Eugene one bedroom apartment.
An upstairs unit in an tastefully restored and modernized 1930's house. T
his unit at 15th and Lincoln is one bedroom, living room, kitchen and amazing bathroom.
All this in walking distance to downtown or UO.
Easy access to bike or bus to UO or LCC or your job.
This unit has been recently restored and updated for modern living.
The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a washer and dryer.
No pets, no smoking allowed.
Yard care is provided.
Tenant pays all utilities.
During this virus pandemic we will consider an applicant with good tenant references and credit score but who may be cut back or laid off to utilize a strong co-signer, preferably parents.
Month to month.
Renter's insurance is required in the amount of at least $100,000

This property is privately owned and managed. We hire Trusted Property Management to post and screen applicants. .

Complete Application includes:
1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)
2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)
3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)
4. Rental references required

The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.

Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have any available units?
1548 Lincoln St apt B has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have?
Some of 1548 Lincoln St apt B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 Lincoln St apt B currently offering any rent specials?
1548 Lincoln St apt B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 Lincoln St apt B pet-friendly?
No, 1548 Lincoln St apt B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B offer parking?
No, 1548 Lincoln St apt B does not offer parking.
Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1548 Lincoln St apt B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have a pool?
No, 1548 Lincoln St apt B does not have a pool.
Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have accessible units?
No, 1548 Lincoln St apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 Lincoln St apt B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 Lincoln St apt B has units with dishwashers.
