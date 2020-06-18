1548 Lincoln St apt B

Amenities

**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656****



****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.



Charming central Eugene one bedroom apartment.

An upstairs unit in an tastefully restored and modernized 1930's house. T

his unit at 15th and Lincoln is one bedroom, living room, kitchen and amazing bathroom.

All this in walking distance to downtown or UO.

Easy access to bike or bus to UO or LCC or your job.

This unit has been recently restored and updated for modern living.

The kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and a washer and dryer.

No pets, no smoking allowed.

Yard care is provided.

Tenant pays all utilities.

During this virus pandemic we will consider an applicant with good tenant references and credit score but who may be cut back or laid off to utilize a strong co-signer, preferably parents.

Month to month.

Renter's insurance is required in the amount of at least $100,000



This property is privately owned and managed. We hire Trusted Property Management to post and screen applicants. .



Complete Application includes:

1. Separate application for each adult (18 years of age or older)

2. Paid Application fee of $50.00 for each adult (18 years of age or older)

3. Proof of income (Gross monthly household income no less than 2.5x amount of monthly rent)

4. Rental references required



The first qualified applicant willing to move-in at the earliest date will be processed first. We do not hold properties for more than 5 days unless the property is not move-in ready.



Trusted Property Service requires the full security deposit and rental agreement signed within 48hrs of approval of application. Failure to submit the deposit within 48 hours will result in the subject property being reactivated and advertised to locate another approved applicant.



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



