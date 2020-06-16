All apartments in Eugene
1356 Zinfandel Lane

1356 Zinfandel Lane · (541) 744-1184
Location

1356 Zinfandel Lane, Eugene, OR 97404
Santa Clara

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 Zinfandel Lane · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood. The home features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in the great room with lots of natural light. Master bedroom features walk in closet and double sink vanity in private bathroom.Sliding glass door opens up to a private backyard with large Trex deck, ideal for outside entertaining. Lots of storage in the kitchen and built in cabinets in garage and shed in the back yard. Heat pump and central A/C are featured for year round comfort. Newer vinyl windows and washer/ Dryer hookups, Garage door opener.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.
Renters Insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required for this property. Smoking is permitted outside only. Pets are negotiable with additional security deposit & monthly pet rent.

Contract Terms: Month to Month
Rent: $1875
Application Fee: $35
Security Deposit $2000

(RLNE4869070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

