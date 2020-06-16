Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1356 Zinfandel Lane Available 06/15/20 3BD/2BA River Road House - Wonderful one level home in Ryan Meadows! This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage is near shopping,restaurants, and bus line in a quiet River Road neighborhood. The home features vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace in the great room with lots of natural light. Master bedroom features walk in closet and double sink vanity in private bathroom.Sliding glass door opens up to a private backyard with large Trex deck, ideal for outside entertaining. Lots of storage in the kitchen and built in cabinets in garage and shed in the back yard. Heat pump and central A/C are featured for year round comfort. Newer vinyl windows and washer/ Dryer hookups, Garage door opener.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities and yard care.

Renters Insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required for this property. Smoking is permitted outside only. Pets are negotiable with additional security deposit & monthly pet rent.



Contract Terms: Month to Month

Rent: $1875

Application Fee: $35

Security Deposit $2000



