926 NW 32nd Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Co-op ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet



You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house nestled in a centrally located quiet neighborhood. The sun-drenched home brings a hint of modern elegance to its ambiance with updated appliances, hardwood floors, newer vinyl and counter-tops. Practical amenities like a dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, attached single car garage and additional off street parking makes living easier. This home has a large fully fenced yard perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, and a your furry friends are welcome. Centrally located this home is biking distance to the OSU campus and walking distance to the 29th street Co-op, and easy access to many restaurants, shopping and coffee shops. Don't hesitate this rentals will not last long. Call or come by our office today to view this beautiful home.



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



(RLNE5840154)