All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 926 NW 32nd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
926 NW 32nd
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

926 NW 32nd

926 Northwest 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

926 Northwest 32nd Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
926 NW 32nd Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Co-op ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

You’ll love this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house nestled in a centrally located quiet neighborhood. The sun-drenched home brings a hint of modern elegance to its ambiance with updated appliances, hardwood floors, newer vinyl and counter-tops. Practical amenities like a dishwasher, washer and dryer hookups, attached single car garage and additional off street parking makes living easier. This home has a large fully fenced yard perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, and a your furry friends are welcome. Centrally located this home is biking distance to the OSU campus and walking distance to the 29th street Co-op, and easy access to many restaurants, shopping and coffee shops. Don't hesitate this rentals will not last long. Call or come by our office today to view this beautiful home.

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE5840154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 NW 32nd have any available units?
926 NW 32nd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 926 NW 32nd have?
Some of 926 NW 32nd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 NW 32nd currently offering any rent specials?
926 NW 32nd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 NW 32nd pet-friendly?
Yes, 926 NW 32nd is pet friendly.
Does 926 NW 32nd offer parking?
Yes, 926 NW 32nd offers parking.
Does 926 NW 32nd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 926 NW 32nd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 NW 32nd have a pool?
No, 926 NW 32nd does not have a pool.
Does 926 NW 32nd have accessible units?
No, 926 NW 32nd does not have accessible units.
Does 926 NW 32nd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 926 NW 32nd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Balconies
Corvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Dog Friendly Apartments
Corvallis Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORNewberg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus