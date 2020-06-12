10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Corvallis, OR

Apartment List
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2704 NW Angelica Dr.
2704 Northwest Angelica Drive, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1000 sqft
2704 NW Angelica Dr. Available 07/05/20 Great 2 Bed 1 Bath Duplex in Corvallis, w/d hookups, fenced back yard w/ deck - Fantastic updated 2 Bed 1 Bath duplex (multi-family property) for rent in Corvallis.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
1540 NW Circle Blvd, Available 07/05/20 5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2925 NW Fillmore Ave.
2925 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1018 sqft
2925 NW Fillmore Ave. Available 07/05/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom home! - This charming home is fully furnished with all the amenities one needs to live comfortably. This includes kitchen supplies, couches, tables, and beds.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
622 NW 29th St.
622 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
3168 sqft
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5270 SW Blueberry Dr.
5270 Southwest Blueberry Drive, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2227 sqft
5270 SW Blueberry Dr. Available 07/24/20 New Furnished home! Ready for you! - Furnished New home! Across the street from grocery stores, dollar store, fast food and sit down dining, gasoline, car wash, oil change, and more.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Satinwood
1 Unit Available
717 NW Sundace Circle
717 Northwest Sundance Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1559 sqft
717 NW Sundace Circle Available 07/06/20 Great Location 3 bed, 2 bath - 717 NW Sundance Cir. Corvallis Lots of amenities here! Ideal location, close to Samaritan Hospital, Corvallis Clinic, Wilson Grade School, Wildcat Park, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Corvallis

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
134 NE Columbia Ave
134 Northeast Columbia Avenue, Adair Village, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2055 sqft
134 NE Columbia Ave Available 07/05/20 4 bed 2.5 bath in Adair Village - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home (built in 2015) is just seconds to a small public playground in a quiet residential neighborhood of Adair Village, Corvallis.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
35396 Riverside Dr SW
35396 Riverside Drive Southwest, Linn County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1604 sqft
Rent a room or the whole house - This country home with 3 bedrooms and a basement apartment with 2 bedrooms is available to rent by the room $650.00 per room or rent both house and furnished basement for $3,000.00, no garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2838 San Pedro
2838 Northwest San Pedro Avenue, Albany, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2289 sqft
2838 San Pedro Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath home North Albany - If your looking for a beautiful home in a highly desired area that is just minutes to shopping, hospitals, clinics and main roads making it convenient to everything ...

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
826 3rd Ave SE
826 3rd Avenue Southeast, Albany, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Newly remodeled duplex downtown Albany - 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex recently remodeled and will have fresh paint on exterior this summer. If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993.

June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Corvallis Rent Report. Corvallis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Corvallis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Corvallis rents held steady over the past month

Corvallis rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Corvallis stand at $833 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,045 for a two-bedroom. Corvallis' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Oregon

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Corvallis, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Oregon, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Hillsboro is the most expensive of all Oregon's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,062; of the 10 largest Oregon cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Salem experiencing the fastest decline (-2.1%).
    • Bend, Medford, and Beaverton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.7%, 1.9%, and 1.6%, respectively).

    Corvallis rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Corvallis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Corvallis is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Corvallis' median two-bedroom rent of $1,045 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.6% rise in Corvallis.
    • While Corvallis' rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Corvallis than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Corvallis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

