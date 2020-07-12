/
/
/
chintimini
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:40 PM
72 Apartments for rent in Chintimini, Corvallis, OR
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
With just a few minutes walk to OSU campus, Fred Meyer, and shopping centers, the Arcade Apartments is the perfect location. Each apartment home is spacious and features updated kitchens and appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1103 NW 27th Street
1103 Northwest 27th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1650 sqft
1103 NW 27th Street Available 08/14/20 Application Pending-Small Pet Friendly 4 bedroom 2 bath Duplex NW Corvallis - 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is an incredible home comfortable located by OSU, shopping and transportation.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
929 NW 28th St #A
929 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Close to OSU! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in great location. Walking distance to OSU, Fred Meyers, less than a 5 minute walk to the co-op organic grocery, and very close to other restaurants and shops.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2711 NW Taylor Ave
2711 Northwest Taylor Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
2711 NW Taylor Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Single Level 4 Bedroom Corvallis Home! - Check out this darling single level 4 bedroom home with 2 full baths! Fantastic location - very near OSU, Chintimini park,
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1011 NW 29th Street
1011 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
822 sqft
APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Charming 2 Bedroom duplex in a Great Location! This darling home has so much to offer! Roomy bedrooms, large living spaces and a convenient kitchen with plenty of cabinet space await in this adorable
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512
2512 Northwest Grant Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
2512 NW Grant Ave. - Grant2512 Available 08/01/20 Tired of cramped apartments and dorms? Check this out... - • Brand new home (2015) within walking distance of OSU Campus 3 blocks from Fred Meyer! • Every bedroom is a master suite.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1046 NW 26th St.
1046 Northwest 26th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
1046 NW 26th St. Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2305 NW Fillmore Ave
2305 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1331 sqft
FREE RENT! Large 4 Bedroom Close to OSU - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) L ~ Lease ~ Sign a lease from NOW 6/30/21 Two Weeks FREE Rent Look no further.
Results within 1 mile of Chintimini
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes close to Oregon State University. Walk-in closets, carpets and extra storage in units. Business center, BBQ and grill and package receiving service on the site. Near Highway 99 and Timberhill Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
5 Units Available
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
With just a short walk to OSU campus, public transportation and Reser Stadium right next door, you wont need much else.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
806 SW Western Blvd.
806 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1824 sqft
806 SW Western Blvd.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2048 NW Arthur Place
2048 Northwest Arthur Place, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1822 sqft
5 bed, 2 bath on cul de sac - JULY AND AUGUST 2020 FREE - Summer move-in special - Whole summer 2020 FREE Quiet street, close to shopping Video tour and applications on www.ptcmanagement.com/vacancies (RLNE5743341)
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
345 NW 23rd St
345 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
6 Bedrooms
$3,495
345 NW 23rd St Available 07/31/20 Large 3 Story Remodeled Home *Risk Free!* - Large 3 story older home that has been remodeled! 5 bedrooms, plus a bonus room. High end appliances and kitchen updates. Large back yard and bonus space.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 NW 23rd
1515 Northwest 23rd Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1814 sqft
1515 NW 23rd Available 07/17/20 Spacious Home in a Fantastic Location! - This gorgeous home includes 4 large bedrooms plus a bonus room that could be used as an office, den or a 5th bedroom! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood, very near great parks,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1540 NW Circle Blvd,
1540 Northwest Circle Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
1962 sqft
5 bedroom/2 bath home on large lot w/ fenced yard, RV pad, W/D included! - Large 5 bedroom, 2 (full) bath single story home, with a huge lot (almost 0.25 acres!) and oversized 378sqft single garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2702 sqft
3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1710 NW Polk Ave.
1710 Northwest Polk Avenue, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2664 sqft
1710 NW Polk Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms - • Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 NW 28th St
250 Northwest 28th Street, Corvallis, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
250 NW 28th St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom in sought after College Hill District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2442374)
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
812 NW 10th
812 Northwest 10th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2352 sqft
5 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable) PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs. PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
130 NW 12th St.
130 Northwest 12th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3700 sqft
Gorgeous Campus Home, 5 Large Sized Bedrooms - Gorgeous campus home 5 large sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, big back yard, finished basement with washer and dryer This home is truly one of a kind Updated home with keeping the charm and charter of
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 NW Kings Boulevard
235 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
1-Bedroom Unit Just Two Blocks From OSU Campus - Newly renovated 1-bedroom split house front unit just two blocks from OSU campus available JULY 10th! Off-street parking spot provided Decorative fireplace No Washer/Dryer hookups or onsite OWNER
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2206 NW Harrison Blvd
2206 Northwest Harrison Boulevard, Corvallis, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom ~ 2 bath House in Great Location - Available Now!! 2 bedroom ~ 2 bathroom house for $1795 with washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. Newer carpet and hard wood floors. Shed/one car garage and off street parking.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1873 NW Grant Circle
1873 Northwest Grant Circle, Corvallis, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Huge Bedrooms 3 bed 2 bath home just for you! - This home sits on a quiet street 3/4 miles from OSU. It has a mature fenced yard that we have a professionally maintained. The home has a comfortable floor plan.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 NW 15th St.
333 Northwest 15th Street, Corvallis, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
333 NW 15th St. Available 08/05/20 Walk to campus - Spacious, charming older home just blocks from campus. Five bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great yard and patio. No smoking or pets. (RLNE5870107)