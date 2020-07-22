All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301

6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive · (541) 224-8700
Location

6298 Southwest Grand Oaks Drive, Corvallis, OR 97333

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub. Wood floors throughout, gas fireplace and custom organized closet in bedroom. Bedroom has sound resistant wall to ensure a quiet living space. Stackable washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Balcony with patio. Close to Oregon State University, shopping and gyms with plenty of paved bike paths to get you there. Comes with covered carport and extra parking space.Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. No pets. 12-month lease required.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have any available units?
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have?
Some of 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 currently offering any rent specials?
6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 pet-friendly?
No, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 offer parking?
Yes, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 offers parking.
Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have a pool?
No, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 does not have a pool.
Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have accessible units?
No, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 does not have accessible units.
Does 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 does not have units with dishwashers.
