6298 SW Grand Oaks B-301 Available 08/20/20 Beautiful West Oaks 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Cozy 1 bed 1 bath top floor condo features many high end amenities including granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas stove and a jet tub. Wood floors throughout, gas fireplace and custom organized closet in bedroom. Bedroom has sound resistant wall to ensure a quiet living space. Stackable washer and dryer with plenty of storage space. Balcony with patio. Close to Oregon State University, shopping and gyms with plenty of paved bike paths to get you there. Comes with covered carport and extra parking space.Tenant pays gas and electric. Owner pays water, sewer and garbage. No pets. 12-month lease required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2758961)