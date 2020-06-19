All apartments in Corvallis
593 NW Oak Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

593 NW Oak Ave

593 Northwest Oak Avenue · (541) 257-3459
Location

593 Northwest Oak Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 593 NW Oak Ave · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1125 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping. This home features fresh paint, new energy efficient windows, new energy efficient furnace. New blinds with washer and dryer hookups and car port with space for multiple cars. Kitchen has a large pantry and spacious dining room. Private front porch. Centrally located, you will have ample opportunity to take advantage of your shopping and restaurant needs! Don't hesitate, this rental won't last long. No pets or smoking in or on the property. Water included tenants pay all other utilities; $1,425 per month plus deposit.

Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

593 NW Oak Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Some of 593 NW Oak Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
593 NW Oak Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 593 NW Oak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Yes, 593 NW Oak Ave does offer parking.
No, 593 NW Oak Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 593 NW Oak Ave does not have a pool.
No, 593 NW Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
No, 593 NW Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
