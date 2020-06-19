593 NW Oak Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport some paid utils

3 Bedroom 1 bath, NW Corvallis - This single story 1,100 sqft 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located within walking distance to 9th street, close to free public transportation and shopping. This home features fresh paint, new energy efficient windows, new energy efficient furnace. New blinds with washer and dryer hookups and car port with space for multiple cars. Kitchen has a large pantry and spacious dining room. Private front porch. Centrally located, you will have ample opportunity to take advantage of your shopping and restaurant needs! Don't hesitate, this rental won't last long. No pets or smoking in or on the property. Water included tenants pay all other utilities; $1,425 per month plus deposit.



Call Coldwell Banker Valley Brokers Property Management at (541) 257-3459 to schedule a viewing. Visit our website at www.cbvbpm.com to apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5736435)